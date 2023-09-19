Gov. Kathy Hochul: The vaccine you had in the past won't help you this time around

Apologies that this tweet is six days old, but it just came across our timeline and lines up perfectly with all of the new warnings about masking and boosters. As Twitchy reported, CNN tweeted five times last week about when to get the new COVID-19 vaccine, which is meant to stop the newest strain of the coronavirus going around.

Advertisement

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul wants you to tell everyone you know that the vaccine you had in the past — that they said would prevent you from contracting or transmitting the virus — "will not help you this time around."

It didn't help last time.

New from NY Governor Kathy Hochul “Tell everybody don’t rely on the fact that you had a vaccine in the past, it will not help you this time around.” pic.twitter.com/f3rAm9E9ws — Eli Klein (@TheEliKlein) September 13, 2023

I don’t like to hate people, but she’s special. — Love (@ltsfullofstars) September 13, 2023

A worthy candidate for a community note ... — Prof Francois Balloux (@BallouxFrancois) September 13, 2023

I thought she said the vaccines were a gift from God, how dare she engage in such sacrilege — Clifton Duncan (@cliftonaduncan) September 13, 2023

Good rule of thumb: never take medical advice from a politician. — John Cunnington: First do no harm! (@JohnCunnington5) September 13, 2023

OMG I thought you were paraphrasing but no. 🤣🤣🤣 — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) September 13, 2023

"this time around"? — Gambare (@d3navy) September 14, 2023

Help us from what?



The virus or the tyranny? — Haymoose 𝕏 (@haymoose) September 13, 2023

So, the fact that we had a vaccine in the past, didn't help in the past, didn't help in the present, and won't help in the future. Got it. 🙄

Too bad Hochul and her ilk got people fired from their jobs, wouldn't allow them to eat at restaurants, etc., etc. over this vaccine. — Abby (@NoCRTinSchools) September 13, 2023

It's always a good reminder that President Biden wanted OSHA to go around to every business larger than 100 people and fire anyone who hadn't had the vaccine.

So what you’re saying is vaccines didn’t work lady? — James (@Arlin4US) September 13, 2023

She trusts the science. — Sarcastic D (@HeadGeekster) September 13, 2023

"Tell everybody." As you might know, this editor got the initial vaccine plus one booster and still contracted COVID, which made him miss one day of work from fatigue. Is whatever's going around "this time around" stronger than the initial strain of the coronavirus? No.

***