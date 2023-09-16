Experts tell CNN when you should get the new COVID-19 vaccine

We'd thought the latest media attempt to revive COVID-19 fears had fizzled out already, but CNN is reporting this weekend that there's a new vaccine that will maximize your protection against contracting the virus. We miss when they'd tweet a photo of President Biden getting each new booster to set an example … the guy had, what, seven or eight boosters and still came down with COVID? Not even Biden takes masking seriously anymore, as he demonstrated by blowing off wearing a mask after being exposed to Dr. Jill Biden, who tested positive.

When to get the new Covid-19 vaccine to maximize your protection https://t.co/q67YkLFCbE — CNN (@CNN) September 16, 2023

Deidre McPhillips reports:

A new Covid-19 vaccine is available — and recommended — for everyone ages 6 months and older, and experts say it’s best to take advantage of the protection it provides sooner rather than later. The shot — greenlit by the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week — is different than previous versions, with a formulation that’s been updated to target newer variants of the virus that are currently circulating. Those variants and their offshoots are already driving a wave of Covid-19 transmission, with weekly hospitalizations nearly triple what they were two months ago and continuing to rise.

We can't imagine injecting a 6-month-old with this mystery vaccine.

When I’ll be getting it? Never — Samantha Tango🕊 (@LStargazer54) September 16, 2023

LMFAO — SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) September 16, 2023

Easy answer…. Never. — Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) September 16, 2023

This is beginning to feel like engagement bait. — Twit " 𝕏" Media Critic (@TwitMediaCritic) September 16, 2023

Remember when Kamala Harris said she wouldn't take a vaccine developed under Donald Trump? And then a year later her boss was trying to get people fired for not taking the exact same vaccine.

Bro i am pro vaccination but enough is enough...



Stop reposting this all day — marsou | FudFam (@marsou_mr) September 16, 2023

How to maximize protection: don’t take it ✅ — spud ₳ (@spudano) September 16, 2023

Unless you’re fat, old, or have another comorbidity, it’s never — Scottergate (@Scottergate) September 16, 2023

hmmm, not convinced with this post either. maybe post it 5 more times? i'm bound to get on board eventually 😂😂😂😂 — frayednot (@jimboween) September 16, 2023

Did you intentionally use a pic of the children’s covid vaccine here? Gross.



Other countries aren’t even recommending this latest covid vax to children because we KNOW kids are at EXTREMELY low risk. — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) September 16, 2023

There are literally a thousand "never" replies to this tweet, and as people noted above, this is the fifth time CNN has pushed this tweet.

