Experts tell CNN when you should get the new COVID-19 vaccine

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on September 16, 2023
AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File

We'd thought the latest media attempt to revive COVID-19 fears had fizzled out already, but CNN is reporting this weekend that there's a new vaccine that will maximize your protection against contracting the virus. We miss when they'd tweet a photo of President Biden getting each new booster to set an example … the guy had, what, seven or eight boosters and still came down with COVID? Not even Biden takes masking seriously anymore, as he demonstrated by blowing off wearing a mask after being exposed to Dr. Jill Biden, who tested positive.

Deidre McPhillips reports:

A new Covid-19 vaccine is available — and recommended — for everyone ages 6 months and older, and experts say it’s best to take advantage of the protection it provides sooner rather than later.

The shot — greenlit by the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week — is different than previous versions, with a formulation that’s been updated to target newer variants of the virus that are currently circulating.

Those variants and their offshoots are already driving a wave of Covid-19 transmission, with weekly hospitalizations nearly triple what they were two months ago and continuing to rise.

We can't imagine injecting a 6-month-old with this mystery vaccine.

Remember when Kamala Harris said she wouldn't take a vaccine developed under Donald Trump? And then a year later her boss was trying to get people fired for not taking the exact same vaccine.

There are literally a thousand "never" replies to this tweet, and as people noted above, this is the fifth time CNN has pushed this tweet.

