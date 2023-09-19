Gov. Gavin Newsom tells CNN it's 'hardly unique' to use family members to 'get a little influence'

'Spoiled child demanding chicken nuggies for all meals': Sean Davis obliterates Frat Boy...
Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on September 19, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Here we go again. First, the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation. OK, the laptop is real and President Joe Biden did talk business with his son, but called into business meetings just because he loves him. OK, Hunter did use his father as leverage in his foreign business dealings, but it's not that uncommon. The bottom line is that Joe Biden didn't benefit at all from this. He's clean.

Fox News reports that Newsom appeared on CNN Monday and brushed off the Hunter Biden scandal by saying it's "hardly unique" to use one's family to "get a little influence." It happens all the time and no one goes to jail.

It's kind of unique when your family member is the sitting vice president.

Anders Hagstrom reports:

"One of the things that Republicans are relentless on, of course, is Hunter Biden," CNN host Dana Bash began. "There is no evidence that Joe Biden benefited from anything that Hunter was doing, but Republicans have shown that Hunter Biden – he tried to leverage his father's name, and that the president allegedly before he was president joined phone calls that Hunter Biden's business associates were on. Do you see anything inappropriate there?"

"I don't know enough about the details of that. I mean I've seen a little of that," Newsom responded. "If that's the new criteria, there are a lot of folks in a lot of industries – not just in politics – where people have family members and relationships and they're trying to parlay and get a little influence and benefit in that respect. That's hardly unique."

Comfortably Smug tweeted what this editor was thinking:

Yeah, he's guilty, but did he really do anything wrong?

The firearm felonies are the only charges that don't lead back to Joe.

So Newsom's admitting that Hunter used his father's position as vice president to close some sketchy deals, but everybody does it. We have come a long way from the laptop being planted by the Russians.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
