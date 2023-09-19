Gov. Gavin Newsom tells CNN it's 'hardly unique' to use family members to 'get a little influence'

Here we go again. First, the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation. OK, the laptop is real and President Joe Biden did talk business with his son, but called into business meetings just because he loves him. OK, Hunter did use his father as leverage in his foreign business dealings, but it's not that uncommon. The bottom line is that Joe Biden didn't benefit at all from this. He's clean.

Fox News reports that Newsom appeared on CNN Monday and brushed off the Hunter Biden scandal by saying it's "hardly unique" to use one's family to "get a little influence." It happens all the time and no one goes to jail.

Newsom justifies Hunter Biden business deals, says using family to ‘get a little influence’ is ‘hardly unique' https://t.co/pZgJ5N9Z4b — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 19, 2023

It's kind of unique when your family member is the sitting vice president.

Anders Hagstrom reports:

"One of the things that Republicans are relentless on, of course, is Hunter Biden," CNN host Dana Bash began. "There is no evidence that Joe Biden benefited from anything that Hunter was doing, but Republicans have shown that Hunter Biden – he tried to leverage his father's name, and that the president allegedly before he was president joined phone calls that Hunter Biden's business associates were on. Do you see anything inappropriate there?" "I don't know enough about the details of that. I mean I've seen a little of that," Newsom responded. "If that's the new criteria, there are a lot of folks in a lot of industries – not just in politics – where people have family members and relationships and they're trying to parlay and get a little influence and benefit in that respect. That's hardly unique."

Comfortably Smug tweeted what this editor was thinking:

Incredible



We've gone from



1). Hunters laptop is Russian disinformation

2). Hunter did nothing wrong

3). Hunter did drugs, but not corruption



And finally



4). Actually, corruption is good. https://t.co/FyT9bRBiXW — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 19, 2023

Yeah, he's guilty, but did he really do anything wrong?

The changing narrative to justify this is just simply hilarious. From the steadfast denials of it even being real to outright declarations of nothing improper happened.



To acknowledging it but saying Joe wasn’t involved.



To now saying yes it did happen but everybody does it. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) September 19, 2023

It really is striking how Bidenesque Newsom is — El Magnífico (@MagnificoIX) September 19, 2023

So tired of the enablers & the willingly complicit ignoring/excusing the OBVIOUS because they haven’t seen a canceled check made out to “Biden, Inc” with “for services rendered” scrawled in the memo line.



I mean, come on. It’s friggin egregious. pic.twitter.com/2I36cXVEOK — Maxwell Smart (@MaximUSofA) September 19, 2023

"Everybody does it." — HelmutGW (@GwHelmut) September 19, 2023

In all fairness asking politicians to feign “outrage” at this is like asking a fish to getting angry at water. — Terry Van Loon (@terrybythebay) September 19, 2023

Next step is something so heinous they’re using prosecution for firearm felonies as a coverup. — Samurai Roomba (@ctdonath) September 19, 2023

The firearm felonies are the only charges that don't lead back to Joe.

They're lying and cheating right in front of us... not even trying to hide it any longer.



And people continue to defend. Sad. Truly sad. — Chewie (@406Northlane) September 19, 2023

Well, to be fair, Newsom isn't wrong. The entirety of D.C. is corrupt. Like not just a little corrupt, but 100% corrupt. — Dustin Mock (@DustinMock8) September 19, 2023

They've continued to push the goalposts so far away you can't even see them with the naked eye anymore — Raúl Seakowski (@RaulSeakowski) September 19, 2023

The Newsom's practically invented grifting off of a family member's official position. pic.twitter.com/SwLgofu5BM — Jurisprudent 🏴‍☠️ (@The_Law_Suit) September 19, 2023

So Newsom's admitting that Hunter used his father's position as vice president to close some sketchy deals, but everybody does it. We have come a long way from the laptop being planted by the Russians.

