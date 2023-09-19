YouTube demonetizes Russell Brand following sexual assault allegations
Gov. Gavin Newsom tells CNN it's 'hardly unique' to use family members to...
'Spoiled child demanding chicken nuggies for all meals': Sean Davis obliterates Frat Boy...
'Lauren Boebert in a string bikini': X asks how far the GOP...
Democrats' New 'Fetterman Rule' Is Embarrassing
Gov. Kathy Hochul: The vaccine you had in the past won't help you...
WHY let the dogs out? Canine cosplayers invade Berlin and we got nothin'
Andrew Wortman doubles down on lie about 'Republicans BURNING BOOKS!' after getting Commun...
AFT Pres. Randi Weingarten wants to spend YOUR money paying auto workers now...
MIC has been DROPPED: Chris Rufo just needs 1 tweet to remind Ibram...
'There, there': Biden administration sets up $5.7 million grant for journos who get...
Oh SNAP! Glenn Greenwald takes AOC APART in vicious thread for suddenly NOT...
New Allegations Swirl Against Russell Brand
Gavin Newsom Lies About Abortion

Churchgoers bless drag queens, pledge to be allies to the drag community

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on September 19, 2023

As we've said before, we have no problem with the "art form" of drag being performed in nightclubs for an over-21 audience. No one cared until they started bringing drag queens into public schools for Drag Queen Story Hour and holding "family-friendly" drag brunches for the kids.

Advertisement

But excuse us if we don't celebrate drag queens for showing us their "authentic" selves and their creativity. As Twitchy reported last year, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared on "RuPaul's Drag Race" and told the contestants that they are patriots and "I'm so proud to live in this country with you." 

The Cathedral of Hope church in Dallas is affiliated with the United Church of Christ and held a special event Sunday, inviting drag queens to be blessed by the congregation, who pledged to be allies.

The Dallas Morning News reports:

On Sunday, the church’s service began with choral music and a performer in a bedazzled blue dress reading from Matthew 9:35-38. From that passage, Thomas preached a message about compassion in action, and after the sermon, a number of local drag performers were invited onto the stage while church leaders read a blessing over them.

“All people are made in the living image of god, no matter who they are, how they dress and express themselves, or who they love,” church leaders read. “Drag queens are often targets of hate and violence. But we know that they are often powerful and resilient people who show us what it means to be truly authentic and expressive.”

Recommended

Matt Walsh pulls ZERO punches in this brutal 'Come to Jesus' moment addressing trans activists (watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

They show us what it means to be "truly authentic."

Honest question: Are drag queens often targets of hate and violence?

What, they're just embracing "radical inclusivity."

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: CHURCH DRAG QUEENS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Matt Walsh pulls ZERO punches in this brutal 'Come to Jesus' moment addressing trans activists (watch)
Sam J.
'Spoiled child demanding chicken nuggies for all meals': Sean Davis obliterates Frat Boy Fetterman
Chad Felix Greene
'Lauren Boebert in a string bikini': X asks how far the GOP can push the new dress code in Washington
ArtistAngie
Biden short-circuits during UN speech then gets in a fight with his teleprompter ... and loses (watch)
Sam J.
Gov. Gavin Newsom tells CNN it's 'hardly unique' to use family members to 'get a little influence'
Brett T.
James Woods goes straight COME GET SOME on JP Morgan CEO demanding world govs seize private property
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Matt Walsh pulls ZERO punches in this brutal 'Come to Jesus' moment addressing trans activists (watch) Sam J.
Advertisement