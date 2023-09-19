Churchgoers bless drag queens, pledge to be allies to the drag community

As we've said before, we have no problem with the "art form" of drag being performed in nightclubs for an over-21 audience. No one cared until they started bringing drag queens into public schools for Drag Queen Story Hour and holding "family-friendly" drag brunches for the kids.

But excuse us if we don't celebrate drag queens for showing us their "authentic" selves and their creativity. As Twitchy reported last year, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared on "RuPaul's Drag Race" and told the contestants that they are patriots and "I'm so proud to live in this country with you."

The Cathedral of Hope church in Dallas is affiliated with the United Church of Christ and held a special event Sunday, inviting drag queens to be blessed by the congregation, who pledged to be allies.

#WATCH | During a group prayer at the Cathedral of Hope church in Dallas, the congregation pledged allegiance to drag. pic.twitter.com/ag4uFu1uTG — VOZ (@Voz_US) September 19, 2023

The Dallas Morning News reports:

On Sunday, the church’s service began with choral music and a performer in a bedazzled blue dress reading from Matthew 9:35-38. From that passage, Thomas preached a message about compassion in action, and after the sermon, a number of local drag performers were invited onto the stage while church leaders read a blessing over them. “All people are made in the living image of god, no matter who they are, how they dress and express themselves, or who they love,” church leaders read. “Drag queens are often targets of hate and violence. But we know that they are often powerful and resilient people who show us what it means to be truly authentic and expressive.”

They show us what it means to be "truly authentic."

Honest question: Are drag queens often targets of hate and violence?

Christ warned of false prophets.



Instead of leading his congregation to salvation, that "pastor" is leading them to damnation. — William Keane (@largebill68) September 19, 2023

This is an abomination to God and people wonder why our country is in dire straits 😡🤦🏻‍♀️ — MAGA Listless Vessel (@ItsMeThornyRose) September 19, 2023

This church does not follow Christ. Remember the story of Christ saving the adulteress from being stoned and what he told her afterwards. — Ben Peterson (@jazzfan71) September 19, 2023

Look at the doomed sheep sitting in that congregation. Surreal. — David Blackmon's Energy Absurdity (@EnergyAbsurdity) September 19, 2023

What, they're just embracing "radical inclusivity."

