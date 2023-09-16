Wajahat Ali wants to know why we only talk about Joe Biden's age

Wajahat Ali is a douche, but this editor will concede that he does have a point here for once. Joe Biden's 80 now; Donald Trump would turn 80 while in office. But it's true: the media's focus seems to be on Biden's age. Why is that?

Advertisement

Biden is 80.



Trump is 77.



Both are old men. But I've never seen Trump on a bike or run or eat vegetables. Dude looks rough. Also listen to his speeches or read his posts. Doesn't seem to be the sharpest tool. But we only talk about Biden’s age. Why? — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) September 15, 2023

A lot of liberals did talk about Trump's age when he walked carefully down a ramp. That was a big deal. Post a video of Biden falling up the steps of Air Force One and hundreds of liberals will reply with videos of Trump walking down that ramp.

We're pretty sure Ali knows why. First, Biden is president. Second, Trump seems to be all there mentally.

Seems very sharp to 80+ million Americans. Speaks sometimes for 2 hours at his rallies, much of it off-script. He’s funny, entertaining, has a grasp of what’s going on, and articulates his plans clearly. Biden mumbles incoherently for 5 minutes & can’t find his way off the stage. — Clifford Wilson (@clwriter47) September 16, 2023

Weak, weak take. — 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸SO. CAL PATRIOT🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@dabdog68) September 16, 2023

But he was on a bike. That's exercise.

We don't talk about his age, just the symptoms of it. — TimmerMcGraw, CFI 🇺🇸🔎 (@TimmerMcGraw) September 15, 2023

Agreed, but. To settle it. Let’s watch the two debate each other again. Let’s see who the bigger mumble rapper is. — FirstCitizenTrent🇿🇦🇺🇸 (@adam1trent) September 16, 2023

Sir, have you seen and/or heard the man? Honest question, really. — Joel Valenzuela (@TheDesertLynx) September 16, 2023

Are you serious with this? — 🇺🇸𝙹𝚎𝚜𝚜𝚎 𝚂𝚠𝚎𝚎𝚗𝚎𝚢🇺🇸 𝕏 (@JesseASweeney) September 16, 2023

If you ever heard him speak or walk around in a daze the answer should be so obvious as to not require an explanation — DJtheJeep (@JDrsx850i) September 16, 2023

I bet Trump knows what day it is though. Still, they are both too old. — Brad Schaeffer (@Bschaeffer1234) September 16, 2023

It’s not about age, it’s about competence. Trump is still with it, while Biden is a vegetable. Trump just did two tough hour long interviews with Megyn Kelly and Kristen Welker, Biden is incapable of doing such things. Stop pretending these men are comparable. — Righteous⚡️Crusader (@Craftmastah) September 16, 2023

Advertisement

DJT may not eat vegetables. But FJB is one. — MDavid Welch 🇺🇸 (@mdavvidwelch) September 16, 2023

We’ve never seen Trump walk around in circles, have to be led around by his wife, leave before a ceremony has ended because he doesn’t know what’s going on, have to be given prepared answers to the pre-selected ‘journalists’, or need permission to speak. There’s that. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) September 16, 2023

Cause of this. Bro is pretending like he forgot 😂🤡 pic.twitter.com/8VwW8ZHUNc — Leftist Tears (@TheLeftistTears) September 16, 2023

Because Trump isn't frail. He doesn't need to be led onto a stage or prompted which direction to walk. He doesn't forget major details of his own life. He doesn't show the chaotic, irreparable signs of dementia. Trump might lose his keys. Biden will forget what they're for. — Ann Bauer (@annbauerwriter) September 16, 2023

Because Trump can start a sentence and finish that same sentence. — Ron Rule 🏴 (@ronrule) September 16, 2023

Remember when you said the 25th needed to be used when Trump walked carefully down a slippery ramp? But Biden getting lost on stage is not an issue.



As usual, if it wasn't for double standards, the left wouldn't have any at all. — Old Jarhead (@Old_Jarhead_) September 16, 2023

Advertisement

So you think they should both take a cognitive test? I can support that 🤷‍♂️ — Design 2 Live (@design2live) September 16, 2023

Biden seems able to give a quick speech now and then if he's doped up on something. Trump also doesn't seem to lash out angrily at people, which a lot of people say reminds them of their experience with their elderly parents or grandparents.

Trump being old is a fair topic, but so is Biden's mental capacity.

***