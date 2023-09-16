Wajahat Ali wants to know why we only talk about Joe Biden's age

'Couldn't have happened to a nicer guy': Ibram Kendi’s antiracism center is CRASHING
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on September 16, 2023
Screenshot via YouTube

Wajahat Ali is a douche, but this editor will concede that he does have a point here for once. Joe Biden's 80 now; Donald Trump would turn 80 while in office. But it's true: the media's focus seems to be on Biden's age. Why is that?

A lot of liberals did talk about Trump's age when he walked carefully down a ramp. That was a big deal. Post a video of Biden falling up the steps of Air Force One and hundreds of liberals will reply with videos of Trump walking down that ramp.

We're pretty sure Ali knows why. First, Biden is president. Second, Trump seems to be all there mentally.

But he was on a bike. That's exercise.

Biden seems able to give a quick speech now and then if he's doped up on something. Trump also doesn't seem to lash out angrily at people, which a lot of people say reminds them of their experience with their elderly parents or grandparents.

Trump being old is a fair topic, but so is Biden's mental capacity.

***

