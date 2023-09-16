David Hogg tells Florida faith leaders about the Jesus he learned about in Bible school

We usually preface any mention of David Hogg now with "Harvard graduate," although for a long time in the media (and still) they're calling him a "Parkland survivor." There were lots of Parkland survivors — Hogg wasn't even in the same building as the shooting — but somehow he's become the sole voice of the Parkland community.

We have some "breaking" news for yesterday: Hogg and "faith leaders" from across Florida demanded Gov. Ron DeSantis end his racist (?) comments and policies or resign.

BREAKING: @AMarch4OurLives in partnership with @RevDrBarber and faith leaders from across Florida just delivered this Cease and Desist to Ron DeSantis demanding he end his racist comments and policies or resign. We just delivered this to his office in Tallahassee pic.twitter.com/Ejq5sna8En — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) September 15, 2023

Ryan Petty's daughter was not a survivor of the Parkland shooting and he's had enough of Hogg:

How dare you invoke the memory of my daughter in your politics of hate and division. You have accomplished nothing of any significance since 2018. In fact, you’ve made the job of securing schools more difficult because of your vitriolic rhetoric. Sit down and shut up you… https://t.co/KPdmLUTUaa — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) September 15, 2023

"Sit down and shut up you buffoon."

He knows. He's just made a career out of it and can't do anything else. — David Roberts (@davidrlroberts) September 15, 2023

Shouldn't he be out job searching now that he's a graduate?

"Ban guns for racism." The incoherence of attempts at coalition building without invoking class so as not to disturb the people paying him off behind the scenes never ceases to amaze me. — Just Kansas Things (@justksshit) September 15, 2023

Well sending vibes works every time. Who is this grifter? Didn’t he try to make the best pillow for about a minute? — Time traveler ☢️ (@tamartin00) September 16, 2023

Yeah, he was dead serious about going head-to-head against Mike Lindell with his "Good Pillow," until he found out it would be an effort.

The part where he speaks about Jesus flipping tables is because of the grifters taking advantage of innocent people, much like the grifter he is. — My✒️name (@nomd3plum3) September 15, 2023

Hogg trying to make "thoughts and prayers" sound like meaningless tripe among a bunch of Christians. Wait until he hears about what Jesus does in Revelations.

He’s trying so hard to be relevant — In A Gadda Da Vida honey (@maideniron22) September 15, 2023

Thank you for speaking up against this attention-seeking poser. He's rubbed me the wrong way from the very beginning. He's an opportunist who uses others' suffering to build his empire of grift and fame. — ⚜️ Funny Looking Andy ⚜️ (@FunLookAndy) September 16, 2023

The counterproductive stunts of young activists seems to be at a peak. — Nancy (@star31787514) September 16, 2023

David Hogg wasn't even there. He was at home and rode his bike to the school. You can find him admitting this in an interview with a quick Google search — Guy LaDoosh (@GuyLaDooshNews) September 16, 2023

Rush Limbaugh called him "Camera Hogg". He still is "Camera Hogg". — CathyBert (@CathyBert5) September 16, 2023

One of the Criminal Protection Lobby's most dedicated foot soldiers easing the path of future mass muderers — Michael North (@north_oh) September 16, 2023

Hogg’s 15 minutes ended long ago. No he is struggling to be relevant. It’s not working. — Norman Fagan (@yellowj2467) September 16, 2023

He's an hour and a half into his 15 minutes.

This is doing so much to protect schools… — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) September 15, 2023

I’m sure he’s scared now Dave — Cliff Maloney (@CliffMaloneyJr) September 15, 2023

I would buy tickets to see his response 😂😂😂😂😂 — Susan Russo (@susanrusso33) September 16, 2023

Jesus, what a blow to his administration... — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) September 15, 2023

I was shocked when he suggested that minorities and veterans do not graduate high school. Oh, wait — Igor Cocteaustan (@Igor_Cocteau) September 15, 2023

If DeSantis is as racist as Davey says, he wouldn't have won re-election by 20 points .



All @MaxwellFrostFL has been is a whiny bearded version of @AOC . — Rabid (@Rabid8264) September 15, 2023

Sir, please describe the man who stole your biceps… pic.twitter.com/RU6zGv7AD6 — Kev (@I98Kev) September 15, 2023

Wanna fight racism?



Gun control is inherently racist. — Sprclfrglstcxpldcs (@shdw_wolf7) September 15, 2023

For those who don't know a cease a desist LETTER is completely impotent and can be ignored



If the government sends you a cease and desist ORDER



That's another matter



David is hoping you don't know the difference — Heroes Ahead (@heroesahead) September 16, 2023

All of the hot takes percolating in his brain have made his hairline recede. DeSantis won't respond, but we'd love it if he would.

