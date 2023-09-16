David Hogg tells Florida faith leaders about the Jesus he learned about in Bible school

Russel Brand faces accusations of rape and sexual assault
Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on September 16, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

We usually preface any mention of David Hogg now with "Harvard graduate," although for a long time in the media (and still) they're calling him a "Parkland survivor." There were lots of Parkland survivors — Hogg wasn't even in the same building as the shooting — but somehow he's become the sole voice of the Parkland community.

We have some "breaking" news for yesterday: Hogg and "faith leaders" from across Florida demanded Gov. Ron DeSantis end his racist (?) comments and policies or resign.

Ryan Petty's daughter was not a survivor of the Parkland shooting and he's had enough of Hogg:

"Sit down and shut up you buffoon."

Shouldn't he be out job searching now that he's a graduate?

Yeah, he was dead serious about going head-to-head against Mike Lindell with his "Good Pillow," until he found out it would be an effort.

Hogg trying to make "thoughts and prayers" sound like meaningless tripe among a bunch of Christians. Wait until he hears about what Jesus does in Revelations.

He's an hour and a half into his 15 minutes.

All of the hot takes percolating in his brain have made his hairline recede. DeSantis won't respond, but we'd love it if he would.

***

