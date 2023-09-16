Florida education official is 'reaching out to conservative school board members'

Like most Florida news outlets, the Orlando Sentinel hates Gov. Ron DeSantis, so why do they keep publishing pieces boosting his presidential campaign? Leslie Postal is going postal over a Department of Education employee who's promoting conservative school board members. The real scandal? His salary comes from a federal grant, which we assume means he's obligated to promote liberal school board members. DeSantis has done wonderful things for education in Florida, and this is just another win.

Advertisement

With a salary paid for by federal funds, Florida official seeks out conservative school board members, groups. https://t.co/ap4toRFN1C — Leslie Postal (@lesliepostal) September 15, 2023

Postal writes:

A new Florida Department of Education employee who’s reaching out to conservative school board members makes $126,000 a year, a salary funded by a federal grant designed to boost “well-rounded educational opportunities,” health and safety and effective use of technology. Terry Stoops was tapped in April to head the department’s new office of Academically Successful and Resilient Districts. Most of his contacts during his first months on the job were to school board members who’d been endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and representatives of conservative groups, his emails and calendar show. In April, for example, he met several school board members at a “Learn Right” summit in Sarasota spearheaded by a founder of Moms for Liberty, the conservative group launched in Florida and focused on schools.

Moms for Liberty, the group the SPLC has called an extremist group with white supremacist roots?

Look, the guy was tapped to head the new office of Academically Successful and Resilient Districts, not the Academically Failing and Woke Districts.

After this story published online Friday, Education Commissioner Manny Diaz responded on X, formerly Twitter, with “Cry More!”

We love it. Florida is not playing the game.

Hell yeah — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) September 15, 2023

It's awesome. Florida is again leading the way — Joe McWopSki (@LakesFirearmsTr) September 16, 2023

I'm sorry this is happening to you. — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) September 15, 2023

Progressive school boards had their chance for the last 50 years or so, and we have boys in skits raping girls in the girls' restroom and sexually explicit books in middle school libraries and employees passing around lube and dildos.

This is different from what Dems do exactly how? — Taxpayer1234 #🟦 (@Taxpayers1234) September 16, 2023

Commies are used to public funds supporting 100% commie goals. If even 1% goes to something conservative, they freak out. — Peorian Refugee ☦️ (@PeorianRefugee) September 16, 2023

But it's okay when they're packed with a bunch of progressives.



Cry elsewhere. — 𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝔻𝕠𝕔 🇺🇸 (@TheDocRFP) September 16, 2023

Good deal. That's why Florida is the blueprint. Hard pill to swallow for a proud Texan, but it's so. — DiscoMephisto (@DiscoMephisto) September 15, 2023

Based. Welcome to Thunderdome. — Anti Communist Sage 🐊 (@CapAngryPants) September 15, 2023

Thank you so much for telling us this FANTASTIC news!



The tide may FINALLY be turning, but there is still a long way to go.



Cheers 🥂 — Jeff (@JeBroo5) September 15, 2023

I want to see this same level of outrage when federal funds are used to hired people pushing liberal agendas. Oh wait.. that happens all the time and it's crickets from the "journalists." — Tina.. (@tallytina27) September 15, 2023

Advertisement

Now do National Endowment for the Arts. — Motown Boy (@motown5203) September 16, 2023

I love it when media shows its true colors, Leslie here is really saying that schools should be a liberal dictatorship and conservatives shouldn't be allowed jobs in education. — KRYSTAL In FL 🐊 🇺🇸 (@MsBradsher) September 15, 2023

The state used federal funds to hire someone who's conservative — that's the real problem here. Federal funds are intended to boost progressivism, just like they always have been.

***