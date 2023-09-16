Jann Wenner, co-founder of Rolling Stone, offers delusional defense of their UVA coverage
Florida education official is 'reaching out to conservative school board members'

Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on September 16, 2023
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Like most Florida news outlets, the Orlando Sentinel hates Gov. Ron DeSantis, so why do they keep publishing pieces boosting his presidential campaign? Leslie Postal is going postal over a Department of Education employee who's promoting conservative school board members. The real scandal? His salary comes from a federal grant, which we assume means he's obligated to promote liberal school board members. DeSantis has done wonderful things for education in Florida, and this is just another win.

Postal writes:

A new Florida Department of Education employee who’s reaching out to conservative school board members makes $126,000 a year, a salary funded by a federal grant designed to boost “well-rounded educational opportunities,” health and safety and effective use of technology.

Terry Stoops was tapped in April to head the department’s new office of Academically Successful and Resilient Districts. Most of his contacts during his first months on the job were to school board members who’d been endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and representatives of conservative groups, his emails and calendar show.

In April, for example, he met several school board members at a “Learn Right” summit in Sarasota spearheaded by a founder of Moms for Liberty, the conservative group launched in Florida and focused on schools.

Moms for Liberty, the group the SPLC has called an extremist group with white supremacist roots?

Look, the guy was tapped to head the new office of Academically Successful and Resilient Districts, not the Academically Failing and Woke Districts.

After this story published online Friday, Education Commissioner Manny Diaz responded on X, formerly Twitter, with “Cry More!”

We love it. Florida is not playing the game.

Progressive school boards had their chance for the last 50 years or so, and we have boys in skits raping girls in the girls' restroom and sexually explicit books in middle school libraries and employees passing around lube and dildos.

The state used federal funds to hire someone who's conservative — that's the real problem here. Federal funds are intended to boost progressivism, just like they always have been.

***

