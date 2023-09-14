Washington Monthly editor urges Susannah Gibson to 'stand strong'

It looks like Democrats are getting nervous about a Biden/Harris ticket
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on September 14, 2023
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

It took minutes for Democrats to accuse Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin of "leaking" videos of Democratic candidate Susannah Gibson performing sex acts on the website Chaturbate. Some even called it "revenge porn," overlooking the obvious fact that Gibson streamed these sex acts online for money.

We've seen lots of hot takes on how this is perfectly normal. Washington Monthly editor Matthew Cooper published a really, really long piece on Gibson, urging her to "stand strong."

Coope writes:

Gibson, a Democrat, isn’t denying that she had an account on the site where she and her husband engaged in sex. She’s defiantly said she’s staying in the race, and her attorney vows to use Virginia’s revenge porn law to go after whoever leaked it.

The mother of two is right to stand her ground. Look, it’s up to voters to decide if sexhibition with your spouse is disqualifying. It wouldn’t sway my vote, assuming there was nothing illegal going on. Lots of Americans record themselves having sex. That a married and consenting couple does so not only on camera but online is not that big a stretch.

The showoffs on Chaturbate can get paid by admirers who leave tips. According to reporters who have seen some Gibson videos, the candidate and her spouse encouraged her audience to donate because it’s for “a good cause.”

She's using Virginia's revenge porn law to go after whoever leaked it? No one "leaked" it — she streamed it online for an audience. Our own Aaron Walker did a deep dive into whether or not she violated any Virginia laws and concluded: "Is this lawyer stupid? Does this lawyer not see the risks? Or is it possible that this lawyer sees the risks and his clients aren’t listening to his advice?"

We're fine with Gibson staying in the race, and it won't be long before everyone pretends this never happened. But trying to normalize this isn't going to fly with us.

That's a good point. Democrats and the media (and Tom Arnold) spent years looking for the infamous "pee-pee tape" from the fictional Steele dossier. Dems also posted plenty of nude photos of Melania Trump on Twitter — was that bad, to pose nude?

