President Joe Biden gets pretty testy about drug prices

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on September 14, 2023
Twitter

Dang, we haven't seen President Biden get this fired up since his infamous "Red Speech" in Philadelphia in which he took on the evil that is ultra-MAGA Republicans. Speaking of MAGA, Biden was giving a speech comparing Bidenomics to MAGAnomics, and he gets as angry about MAGAnomics as he does about ultra-MAGA Republicans. Watch him go from a whisper to a scream in 11 seconds.

A lot of people are saying they had this experience with their parents or grandparents.

We won't miss either one.

We never know which Biden we're going to get … Sleepy Joe, who told the audience in Vietnam that he was going to bed, or Angry Joe, who seems to be off his meds. Democrat apologists will say he's just "passionate" about the issue.

***

