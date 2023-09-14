Gov. Gavin Newsom gives up on travel ban to red states with anti-LGBTQ laws

Joe Biden continues his record as the most overtly racist president in modern...
Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on September 14, 2023
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

California Gov. Gavin Newsom decided to get tough on states that passed what he considered to be anti-LGBTQ legislation, enacting a travel ban to something like 26 states. (Much as he was caught maskless as the French Laundry, he vacationed in Montana, which was on the banned list.) 

In March, the wannabe Democratic candidate for president announced that $10 million had been set aside for his "Campaign for Democracy" tour, which would take him to several red states (to which state-funded travel was banned) so he could see firsthand the horrors of conservative America. The first stop was Florida, which Gov. Ron DeSantis said Newsom was obsessed with.

Having broken his own rule, Newsom is giving up on the red state travel ban as it didn't have any effect.

The Hill reports:

California’s Senate Bill 447, also known as the BRIDGE Project, officially repeals a 2016 law that prohibited the state from sponsoring travel to states with laws in place that discriminate “on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression.”

At the time of the BRIDGE Project’s passage, the number of states subject to California’s ban was an unprecedented 26, preventing state workers — including university professors and elected officials — from visiting more than half the country on state-sponsored trips.

The new law, which is effective immediately, replaces the travel prohibition with an outreach campaign that encourages LGBTQ acceptance and inclusivity in red states, where a majority of anti-LGBTQ bills were filed and passed this year.

“In the face of a rising tide of anti-LGBTQ+ hate, this measure helps California’s message of acceptance, equality and hope reach the places where it is most needed,” Newsom said Wednesday in a news release.

"An outreach campaign that encourages LGTBQ acceptance and inclusivity in red states" — for someone not running for president, Newsom sure does seem to care a lot about what other states are doing.

Check this out:

“There’s so much hate, so much hurt, so much harm being inflicted on people who are just trying to live their authentic lives,” [California state Sen. Toni] Atkins said. “The BRIDGE Project is a chance to counter that with kindness and empathy, and I’m grateful to Governor Newsom for swiftly signing this bill into law, and to my colleagues in both parties who voted for it. We will be the bridge to a more understanding and compassionate nation.”

Just keep sexually explicit drag shows away from children. That's all anyone wants.

The BRIDGE Project, huh?

More taxes, baby!

Yeah, sink a few billion dollars more into that high-speed rail project.

What a tool. When David Ignatius wrote in the Washington Post that Joe Biden shouldn't run in 2024, is this the clown he was thinking of running as a replacement? How cool would it be for Newsom to run against DeSantis in 2024?

***

