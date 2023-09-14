Ed Krassenstein asks if it's necessary to point out convicted killer was an illegal immigrant

Ed Krassenstein is looking for some more of that sweet "content creator" cash by asking for people's thoughts on his poignant observation. His observation? Is it really necessary for the media to keep pointing out that an escaped killer who led police on a manhunt for 14 days was an illegal immigrant (which he puts in quotations)? We don't know … is it necessary for the media to leave out a criminal's political party when he's a Democrat?

Is it necessary to continuously point out that Danelo Cavalcante, who was just captured in Pennsylvania, is an “illegal immigrant?” Isn’t this the same as labeling a criminal as being a MAGA supporter or Democrat? Facts show that American citizens are arrested at a higher rate for non-immigration related crimes than immigrants are. Thoughts?

We haven't seen any evidence of thought so far.

Illegal imigrant is a crime. Political party is not. So yes, it’s relevant. — Mike Dizzll (@MikeDizzll) September 13, 2023

It’s just highlighting the fact that he never should have been here in the first place, so the crime was 100% avoidable — Facts Machine (@randominfo_gems) September 13, 2023

Pointing out he is an illegal immigrant is relevant because properly implemented immigration policy could've potentially prevented the entire fiasco. — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) September 13, 2023

Can't believe you're still pulling out that tired old statistic about Americans being arrested at a greater rate. You and I both know that immigrants are very unlikely to cooperate in police investigations. The point is how much crime is done. Not how many arrests are made. — Tom Finnell (@d2fl) September 13, 2023

Yes. He was here illegally. That’s a fact. Facts matter. — Stella Escobedo (@StellaEscoTV) September 13, 2023

Yes. Not breaking the first law would have stopped the breaking of all subsequent laws. — Bruce Campbell (@EmpowerdConsumr) September 14, 2023

Yes it is necessary.



Look at all the resources invested because of his crimes and we will support and care for him till he dies.



Thanks Brandon. — America is back! (@nancylee2016) September 13, 2023

If he wasn't in the country, he couldn't have killed the woman. So, yes, it needs to be told. The borders need to be closed. — Maura (@indiesentinel) September 13, 2023

Yes, his girlfriend wouldn’t be dead if our borders were secure. — GirlwithaGun (@HaleyGirlWaGun) September 14, 2023

It is a fact, he is here illegally and had the control of the border been stronger he would not have been here, and subsequently the person he killed would not be dead.



It is relevant. — Jefe de mi vida (@1962Kiser) September 13, 2023

It’s definitely important to note that we are spending tax payers dollars on capturing a murderer who shouldn’t have been here in the first place. Kind of a key point there bud — Kyle Patel (@BitluxKyle) September 14, 2023

Yes, it is.



It shows how much peril and danger the Biden Admin has brought to America by letting in 10 million illegal immigrants in 3 years.



It’s also why you dont want it brought up. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) September 13, 2023

That's exactly it. Who else are we letting in? Meanwhile, clowns like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez want to abolish ICE, which exists to catch people like this.

