It looks like Democrats are getting nervous about a Biden/Harris ticket
Attorney has never heard of anyone being federally indicted for Hunter Biden's gun...
Aaron Rupar sad that audience applauds Ron DeSantis calling for 'premeditated murder'
Tucker on X, Episode 24: Javier Milei
President Joe Biden gets pretty testy about drug prices
Dana Loesch explains why they're allowing the firearm charge against Hunter Biden
Joe Biden continues his record as the most overtly racist president in modern...
Court unseals and releases report on sexual assaults in Loudoun County Public Schools
Rep. Jamie Raskin won't endorse Kamala Harris either
OUCH! Pelosi was asked if VP Kamala Harris is Biden's best running mate:...
History in the making? Is Rep. Hakeem Jeffries the first AI politician?
The Democrats are preparing to dump Joe Biden and the GOP needs to...
Gov. Gavin Newsom gives up on travel ban to red states with anti-LGBTQ...
CNN's political director names the REAL victim of Hunter Biden's felony indictments

Ed Krassenstein asks if it's necessary to point out convicted killer was an illegal immigrant

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on September 14, 2023
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Ed Krassenstein is looking for some more of that sweet "content creator" cash by asking for people's thoughts on his poignant observation. His observation? Is it really necessary for the media to keep pointing out that an escaped killer who led police on a manhunt for 14 days was an illegal immigrant (which he puts in quotations)?  We don't know … is it necessary for the media to leave out a criminal's political party when he's a Democrat?

Advertisement

Is it necessary to continuously point out that Danelo Cavalcante, who was just captured in Pennsylvania, is an “illegal immigrant?”

Isn’t this the same as labeling a criminal as being a MAGA supporter or Democrat?  

Facts show that American citizens are arrested at a higher rate for non-immigration related crimes than immigrants are.

Thoughts?

We haven't seen any evidence of thought so far.

Recommended

Attorney has never heard of anyone being federally indicted for Hunter Biden's gun crime
Brett T.
Advertisement
Advertisement

That's exactly it. Who else are we letting in? Meanwhile, clowns like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez want to abolish ICE, which exists to catch people like this.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ED KRASSENSTEIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Attorney has never heard of anyone being federally indicted for Hunter Biden's gun crime
Brett T.
Joe Biden continues his record as the most overtly racist president in modern history (watch)
Grateful Calvin
Court unseals and releases report on sexual assaults in Loudoun County Public Schools
Grateful Calvin
Dana Loesch explains why they're allowing the firearm charge against Hunter Biden
Brett T.
Aaron Rupar sad that audience applauds Ron DeSantis calling for 'premeditated murder'
Brett T.
President Joe Biden gets pretty testy about drug prices
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Attorney has never heard of anyone being federally indicted for Hunter Biden's gun crime Brett T.
Advertisement