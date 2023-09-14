Attorney has never heard of anyone being federally indicted for Hunter Biden's gun crime

As Twitchy reported, special counsel David Weiss has indicted Hunter Biden on three counts related to his illegal purchase and possession of a firearm — probably to provide a smokescreen for the tax fraud charges that lead back to his father. We've been wondering what the gun control crowd would say. Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has been an attorney for 29 years and has never heard of anyone being federally indicted for lying about being a crackhead to buy a gun.

Advertisement

Can anyone tell me how many people have been federally indicted for purchasing a gun while dealing with substance abuse issues? I don’t know the answer, but in my over 29 years as an attorney, I have never heard of it. — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) September 14, 2023

Don't ask a question if you don't want to know the answer.

Keisha thinks crackheads should be able to buy guns... got it. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 14, 2023

Glad to know you oppose gun laws and laws in general, Propecia.



What is it you do? — JWF (@JammieWF) September 14, 2023

Amazing take. — Meara (@MillennialOther) September 14, 2023

About the same number of people that deduct hookers on their taxes. — John Bind (@johnbind2) September 14, 2023

As an attorney , you can look that up 😂😂😂 — Rose 🌹☀️🐚 🇺🇸 (@AuburnSouthern) September 14, 2023

He also used a different last name. — Bobby D. (@RealSaltySlim) September 14, 2023

So you think someone on crack should be buying guns? Did Soros tell you to say this? — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) September 14, 2023

Guess now is a good time to start. Or get rid of the law.



Choose one. — XBradTC (@xbradtc) September 14, 2023

Nobody should be held responsible for what they did while on crack. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally (@HollyBriden) September 14, 2023

What happened to "no one is above the law"? — Monika (@MonikaMusing) September 14, 2023

YOU CAN'T INDICT A GUY THAT HAS A FATHER WHO LOVES HIM — David Pivtorak (@piv4law) September 14, 2023

You and I both know plenty of people have been targeted for far less, but this only appears on your radar because it's Hunter Biden. — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) September 14, 2023

So is it your position that crack users should be free to purchase firearms? How about law abiding citizens? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 14, 2023

He lied bro. Same as perjury in court. Are you a fly by night lawyer? — Mielikki (@isBlessedaWish) September 14, 2023





One of the biggest problems with the advocation of new gun laws is the inability or disregard of current gun laws by activist progressive prosecutors. Tens of thousands of violations go unnoticed and unreported every year and that leads to many tragedies. — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) September 14, 2023

I would be just fine w: swapping gun charges for treason, bribery & FARA violations. 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/HjSI85z4ZK — Christopher The Warrior (@TheChrisMoreno) September 14, 2023





I’ve also never heard of anyone being federally indicted for challenging the results of an election that they believe to be fraudulent… but yet here we are. — Jeff Dornik (@jeffdornik) September 14, 2023

Oh Keisha. You left Atlanta in shambles. Just... shhhhh. — Pam D (@soirchick) September 14, 2023

She missed the data here too:

Advertisement

Perhaps I’ve missed the data, but has there been a reduction in gun violence in any state that has allowed citizens to carry a concealed handgun without a license? pic.twitter.com/FlsNH2uNUy — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) April 12, 2022

Atlanta is the birthplace of the Civil Rights movement. In that spirit, the City supports the right of our youth to peacefully demonstrate and commends them for remaining engaged and passionate about the national issue of gun reform. — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) March 14, 2018

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!







