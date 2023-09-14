It looks like Democrats are getting nervous about a Biden/Harris ticket
Ed Krassenstein asks if it's necessary to point out convicted killer was an...
Aaron Rupar sad that audience applauds Ron DeSantis calling for 'premeditated murder'
Tucker on X, Episode 24: Javier Milei
President Joe Biden gets pretty testy about drug prices
Dana Loesch explains why they're allowing the firearm charge against Hunter Biden
Joe Biden continues his record as the most overtly racist president in modern...
Court unseals and releases report on sexual assaults in Loudoun County Public Schools
Rep. Jamie Raskin won't endorse Kamala Harris either
OUCH! Pelosi was asked if VP Kamala Harris is Biden's best running mate:...
History in the making? Is Rep. Hakeem Jeffries the first AI politician?
The Democrats are preparing to dump Joe Biden and the GOP needs to...
Gov. Gavin Newsom gives up on travel ban to red states with anti-LGBTQ...
CNN's political director names the REAL victim of Hunter Biden's felony indictments

Attorney has never heard of anyone being federally indicted for Hunter Biden's gun crime

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on September 14, 2023
Democratic National Convention via AP

As Twitchy reported, special counsel David Weiss has indicted Hunter Biden on three counts related to his illegal purchase and possession of a firearm — probably to provide a smokescreen for the tax fraud charges that lead back to his father. We've been wondering what the gun control crowd would say. Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has been an attorney for 29 years and has never heard of anyone being federally indicted for lying about being a crackhead to buy a gun.

Advertisement

Don't ask a question if you don't want to know the answer.

Recommended

Ed Krassenstein asks if it's necessary to point out convicted killer was an illegal immigrant
Brett T.
Advertisement



She missed the data here too:

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!



Tags: GUN HUNTER BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ed Krassenstein asks if it's necessary to point out convicted killer was an illegal immigrant
Brett T.
Joe Biden continues his record as the most overtly racist president in modern history (watch)
Grateful Calvin
Court unseals and releases report on sexual assaults in Loudoun County Public Schools
Grateful Calvin
Dana Loesch explains why they're allowing the firearm charge against Hunter Biden
Brett T.
Aaron Rupar sad that audience applauds Ron DeSantis calling for 'premeditated murder'
Brett T.
President Joe Biden gets pretty testy about drug prices
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ed Krassenstein asks if it's necessary to point out convicted killer was an illegal immigrant Brett T.
Advertisement