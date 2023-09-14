Aaron Rupar sad that audience applauds Ron DeSantis calling for 'premeditated murder'

It looks like Democrats are getting nervous about a Biden/Harris ticket
Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on September 14, 2023
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Serial fabulist Aaron Rupar has caught GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis in a "gotcha" moment. DeSantis was a guest on Sean Hannity's show, and the audience applauded in approval when DeSantis said he'd use lethal force against the cartels bringing fentanyl across the border. 

That's appalling. It's murder, that's what it is.

"Premeditated murder." And speaking of a long way from "hope and change" … it's not such a long way.

Yep … the current administration droned an aid worker in Afghanistan and his family, all for transporting jugs of water home.

"Hope and change" included a lot of drone strikes on civilians. Excuse us if we don't cry over drug cartels not getting due process.

