Aaron Rupar sad that audience applauds Ron DeSantis calling for 'premeditated murder'

Serial fabulist Aaron Rupar has caught GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis in a "gotcha" moment. DeSantis was a guest on Sean Hannity's show, and the audience applauded in approval when DeSantis said he'd use lethal force against the cartels bringing fentanyl across the border.

DeSantis gets a round of applause from Hannity's studio audience when he promises extrajudicial killings at the border pic.twitter.com/LWBjYMubik — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 14, 2023

That's appalling. It's murder, that's what it is.

We’ve come a long way from “Hope and change” to “Let’s murder people with state power.” https://t.co/0PNcXTCryb — Daniel Miller (@DanielMillerEsq) September 14, 2023

Is he aware that premeditated murder is a felony that could carry life imprisonment for him? Just saying. — Eve (@elopezsj) September 14, 2023

"Premeditated murder." And speaking of a long way from "hope and change" … it's not such a long way.

How are you unaware of your boy droning kids? — JWF (@JammieWF) September 14, 2023

Those Obama Hope and Change civilian drone strikes were something else!



Spare me the fake indignation and moral outrage. No one is buying. — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) September 14, 2023

Obama intentionally murdered two U.S. citizens abroad in a drone strike. No due process whatsoever. — Floridian 🇺🇸 FA/FO (@RandomFLDude) September 14, 2023

Abdulrahman al-Awlaki would like a word. Protecting the nation from invasion is a legitimate use of government force. Droning a kid is not. — Lady Hecate ⚫️ (@hecate40) September 14, 2023

Obama's drone strikes killed known US citizens, not to mention 9/10 were just civilians with no connection to any terror cell. — Key-Bin-It-Real (@CiabanItReal) September 14, 2023

Bruh… you really don’t know about drone wars? Really? — ██████████ (@PLVS_VLTRA_) September 14, 2023

It'd be a nice change of pace for a president to stop foreign armed invaders at the southern border instead of guys like Joe Biden who droned a bunch of kids on his way out of Afghanistan or Obama who droned a wedding in Yemen. — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) September 14, 2023

Yep … the current administration droned an aid worker in Afghanistan and his family, all for transporting jugs of water home.

542 drone strikes that killed 3,797 people, including 324 civilians. That was Obama’s state power. Checkmate. — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) September 14, 2023

"Hope and change" included a lot of drone strikes on civilians. Excuse us if we don't cry over drug cartels not getting due process.

