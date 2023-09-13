WaPo: Despite being awesome, Joe Biden shouldn't run again in 2024

Ian Millhiser tweeted on Tuesday that he feared the "Joe Biden is old" narrative would be the "But her emails" of the 2016 election. You see, a lot of liberals actually blame the media for Hillary Clinton's loss to Donald Trump because they relentlessly pursued the story of her deleting 33,000 emails about yoga and her daughter's wedding plans. Now they're blaming the media for doing stories about Biden's age, and how he'd be 86 at the end of a second term.

David Ignatius is worried. Biden is old, and Kamala Harris is a drag on the ticket — no one wants to take the chance of Biden dropping dead and Harris taking over the Oval Office. Ignatius writes about Biden's many accomplishments, but his greatest achievement was keeping Trump from serving a second term, and he's afraid he might end up undoing that if he runs again in 2024.

“I don’t think Biden and Harris should run for reelection. It’s painful to say that, given my admiration for much of what they have accomplished … But I think Biden risks undoing his greatest achievement—which was stopping Trump.”



⁦@IgnatiusPost⁩ https://t.co/9s9G0VkV3Y — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) September 13, 2023

Ignatius writes:

Politicians who know Biden well say that if he were convinced that Trump were truly vanquished, he would feel he had accomplished his political mission. He will run again if he believes in his gut that Trump will be the GOP nominee and that he has the best chance to defeat Trump and save the country from the nightmare of a revenge presidency. Biden has never been good at saying no. He should have resisted the choice of Harris, who was a colleague of his beloved son Beau when they were both state attorneys general. He should have blocked then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, which has done considerable damage to the island’s security. He should have stopped his son Hunter from joining the board of a Ukrainian gas company and representing companies in China — and he certainly should have resisted Hunter’s attempts to impress clients by getting Dad on the phone. Biden has another chance to say no — to himself, this time — by withdrawing from the 2024 race. It might not be in character for Biden, but it would be a wise choice for the country.

What? Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan may be the one thing she's ever done right.

Ignatius concludes that it's not too late for Biden to drop out, but time is running short. It looks like some Democrats are getting nervous.

They clearly don't need to run this country if stopping Trump was their most significant accomplishment. Because since they were so focused on a man who wasn't in office anymore, they let the country fall apart, and our foreign policy go to trash. — Jason V. Holmes (@jasonvholmes) September 13, 2023

Alex, please list all the great accomplishments of Joe.

You can even list the transactions done with Hunter if you'd like cause ya' know showing how astute Joe is making money would surely be beneficial explaining Bidenomics and how its so wonderful too. — skiguy (@skiguy14) September 13, 2023

They've accomplished nothing good. And you know it. — TS the Deplorable (@TStheDeplorable) September 13, 2023

More reason to think all was planned to stop Trump, not to help Americans. Trump was the reason Americans were opening their eyes and that's not good for globalists — JokesOnYou (@QuantStacker) September 13, 2023

Is it just us or does a "revenge presidency" sound pretty cool?

Yes, their main goal was to stop Trump!



They were terrified he would continue to expose the corrupt actors in all areas of government. Too late, he exposed them and now they continue to expose themselves more and more every day — OG_Stanky (@g_gfcd) September 13, 2023

What did they accomplish? Please start the list with data. — Funky Beach (8BC) (@FunkyBeaches) September 13, 2023

What an accomplishment! Where would we be without the war in Ukraine, massive inflation, sputtering economy, and overwhelming illegal immigration?! Good thing we stopped Trump. — Pet Rock (@PetRock52649629) September 13, 2023

They haven't accomplished shit. — Nelsonsurehands.algo 🐑 (@nelsonsurehands) September 13, 2023

Biden "won" by campaigning from his basement. His most distinguishing characteristic was that he wasn't Trump. But the past few years have shown Trump was robbed of his presidency by endless allegations of Russian collusion.

Ignatius doesn't suggest who should step up and run in Biden's place. Gavin Newsom? Who knows?

