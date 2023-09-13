CNN put 3 fact-checkers on allegations against Biden and you WON'T be shocked...
WaPo: Despite being awesome, Joe Biden shouldn't run again in 2024

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on September 13, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Ian Millhiser tweeted on Tuesday that he feared the "Joe Biden is old" narrative would be the "But her emails" of the 2016 election. You see, a lot of liberals actually blame the media for Hillary Clinton's loss to Donald Trump because they relentlessly pursued the story of her deleting 33,000 emails about yoga and her daughter's wedding plans. Now they're blaming the media for doing stories about Biden's age, and how he'd be 86 at the end of a second term.

David Ignatius is worried. Biden is old, and Kamala Harris is a drag on the ticket — no one wants to take the chance of Biden dropping dead and Harris taking over the Oval Office. Ignatius writes about Biden's many accomplishments, but his greatest achievement was keeping Trump from serving a second term, and he's afraid he might end up undoing that if he runs again in 2024.

Ignatius writes:

Politicians who know Biden well say that if he were convinced that Trump were truly vanquished, he would feel he had accomplished his political mission. He will run again if he believes in his gut that Trump will be the GOP nominee and that he has the best chance to defeat Trump and save the country from the nightmare of a revenge presidency.

Biden has never been good at saying no. He should have resisted the choice of Harris, who was a colleague of his beloved son Beau when they were both state attorneys general. He should have blocked then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, which has done considerable damage to the island’s security. He should have stopped his son Hunter from joining the board of a Ukrainian gas company and representing companies in China — and he certainly should have resisted Hunter’s attempts to impress clients by getting Dad on the phone.

Biden has another chance to say no — to himself, this time — by withdrawing from the 2024 race. It might not be in character for Biden, but it would be a wise choice for the country.

What? Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan may be the one thing she's ever done right.

Ignatius concludes that it's not too late for Biden to drop out, but time is running short. It looks like some Democrats are getting nervous.

Is it just us or does a "revenge presidency" sound pretty cool?

Biden "won" by campaigning from his basement. His most distinguishing characteristic was that he wasn't Trump. But the past few years have shown Trump was robbed of his presidency by endless allegations of Russian collusion.

Ignatius doesn't suggest who should step up and run in Biden's place. Gavin Newsom? Who knows?

***

