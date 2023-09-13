WaPo: Despite being awesome, Joe Biden shouldn't run again in 2024
CNN put 3 fact-checkers on allegations against Biden and you WON'T be shocked...
Elon Musk shared a picture of ex Amber Heard in cosplay ... aaannnnndddd...
AOC's 'fun fact' about gov't shutdowns 'isn't the own she thinks it is'
Can we learn something from the Left?
Mitt Romney announces he's NOT running for reelection in 2024 (and there was...
Vile Teachers Union President Randi Weingarten compares school choice supporters to segreg...
John Kirby tries to spin Biden letting Iran have $6 billion in deal...
Sean Penn's hot take on the Hollywood strike is a DOOZY
Ian Millhiser is very disappointed in you Republicans because you won't STOP attacking...
WH Chief of Staff Jeff Zients' family getting RICH from green energy company...
Totally realistic ALIEN bodies revealed ... SERIOUSLY
Lauren Boebert channels Beetlejuice and is removed from show for allegedly vaping and...
Jonathan Turley spots NY Times making 'another valiant effort to extricate Joe Biden'...

Karine Jean-Pierre says it's 'a fact' that there's no evidence against President Biden

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on September 13, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

If you've been reading Twitchy loyally, you know that the White House's stance on President Biden was first that he never talked business with his son, Hunter, which Karine Jean-Pierre later translated as Biden was never "in business" with his son. And today we learned from the White House that the reason the then-vice president called into his son's business meetings was not to talk about the weather, but because he loves his son.

Advertisement

Jean-Pierre on Wednesday insisted that it's a fact that there's no evidence — none — that links President Biden to corruption.

"That's actually a fact."

Despite a reporter asking her the question, the media has been pretty solid in assuring us that Speaker Kevin McCarthy, without evidence, is initiating an impeachment inquiry.

Jean-Pierre should bring annoying TikTok shill Harry Sisson to the podium to back her up; as we noted, he's been tirelessly posting for three days straight that there's no evidence.

Recommended

CNN put 3 fact-checkers on allegations against Biden and you WON'T be shocked by what happened next
Doug P.
Advertisement

Was it the New York Times or some other outlet that decided to go from "no evidence" to "no hard evidence"?

Biden set up a shell company for his granddaughter … what service does she provide to foreign interests?

They have to … there's so much evidence piled up that even the White House correspondents can't ignore it.

Advertisement

Exactly. Let the Republicans make fools of themselves trying to investigate the least corrupt man in America. Biden should release the bank records from all those shell corporations just to prove the Republicans have nothing.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

 

Tags: EVIDENCE JOE BIDEN KARINE JEAN-PIERRE IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN put 3 fact-checkers on allegations against Biden and you WON'T be shocked by what happened next
Doug P.
Elon Musk shared a picture of ex Amber Heard in cosplay ... aaannnnndddd we are dead
Aaron Walker
AOC's 'fun fact' about gov't shutdowns 'isn't the own she thinks it is'
Doug P.
Vile Teachers Union President Randi Weingarten compares school choice supporters to segregationists
justmindy
Sean Penn's hot take on the Hollywood strike is a DOOZY
Coucy
John Kirby tries to spin Biden letting Iran have $6 billion in deal and makes it WAY worse
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN put 3 fact-checkers on allegations against Biden and you WON'T be shocked by what happened next Doug P.
Advertisement