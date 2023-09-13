Karine Jean-Pierre says it's 'a fact' that there's no evidence against President Biden

If you've been reading Twitchy loyally, you know that the White House's stance on President Biden was first that he never talked business with his son, Hunter, which Karine Jean-Pierre later translated as Biden was never "in business" with his son. And today we learned from the White House that the reason the then-vice president called into his son's business meetings was not to talk about the weather, but because he loves his son.

Jean-Pierre on Wednesday insisted that it's a fact that there's no evidence — none — that links President Biden to corruption.

REPORTER: "You suggested that there's not evidence to back up Republicans' effort here..."



KJP: "I'm not suggesting it. That's actually a fact." pic.twitter.com/kHuguMUrMl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 13, 2023

"That's actually a fact."

Karine Jean-Pierre insists there is "no evidence, none" to support allegations of corruption against Joe Biden (aside from emails, texts, photos, visitor logs, a voicemail, and firsthand accounts) pic.twitter.com/cXgzjPGjd7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 13, 2023

Despite a reporter asking her the question, the media has been pretty solid in assuring us that Speaker Kevin McCarthy, without evidence, is initiating an impeachment inquiry.

The lies are deep with this one — Very Old (@oldhongkong) September 13, 2023

Bookmarked — PolitiQuips (@Politi_Quips) September 13, 2023

Jean-Pierre should bring annoying TikTok shill Harry Sisson to the podium to back her up; as we noted, he's been tirelessly posting for three days straight that there's no evidence.

Even if there is direct evidence, they'll still argue that there is no evidence. — Chris Gray (@Goatchaps) September 13, 2023

Was it the New York Times or some other outlet that decided to go from "no evidence" to "no hard evidence"?

Millions from Burisma



Millions wired to Hunter, Joe's brother, Beau's wife



$1B leveraged to fire a prosecutor investigating corruption at Burisma



Laptop blackout



Aspen exercise



"I never discussed international business."



Dozens of meetings and calls



This is all evidence.👁️ — Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) September 13, 2023

five stages of grief– denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance.



We are at 1, and little of 2, a faint whiff of 3 — Sean Horne (@sean7232) September 13, 2023

Everyone creates dozens of shell companies! Come on man! — TXGal (@LisaWasHere7713) September 13, 2023

Biden set up a shell company for his granddaughter … what service does she provide to foreign interests?

She thinks this is the OJ trial. — SyrDoN - 3D and music artist (@iam_syrdon) September 13, 2023

They know this bad. They are circling the wagons. — jeff (@hunterjeff2) September 13, 2023

They have to … there's so much evidence piled up that even the White House correspondents can't ignore it.

She is tragic, simply awful. I have never seen such an unskilled public speaker in a position ever close to this. — Randy White (@Andytastic1) September 13, 2023

If she is right, they should WELCOME an inquiry - and the sooner the better. — Larry Keaton (@larrykeaton) September 13, 2023

Exactly. Let the Republicans make fools of themselves trying to investigate the least corrupt man in America. Biden should release the bank records from all those shell corporations just to prove the Republicans have nothing.

