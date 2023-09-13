Karine Jean-Pierre says it's 'a fact' that there's no evidence against President Biden

If you've been reading Twitchy loyally, you know that the White House's stance on President Biden was first that he never talked business with his son, Hunter, which Karine Jean-Pierre later translated as Biden was never "in business" with his son. And today we learned from the White House that the reason the then-vice president called into his son's business meetings was not to talk about the weather, but because he loves his son.
Jean-Pierre on Wednesday insisted that it's a fact that there's no evidence — none — that links President Biden to corruption.
REPORTER: "You suggested that there's not evidence to back up Republicans' effort here..."— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 13, 2023
KJP: "I'm not suggesting it. That's actually a fact." pic.twitter.com/kHuguMUrMl
"That's actually a fact."
Karine Jean-Pierre insists there is "no evidence, none" to support allegations of corruption against Joe Biden (aside from emails, texts, photos, visitor logs, a voicemail, and firsthand accounts) pic.twitter.com/cXgzjPGjd7— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 13, 2023
Despite a reporter asking her the question, the media has been pretty solid in assuring us that Speaker Kevin McCarthy, without evidence, is initiating an impeachment inquiry.
The lies are deep with this one— Very Old (@oldhongkong) September 13, 2023
Bookmarked— PolitiQuips (@Politi_Quips) September 13, 2023
Jean-Pierre should bring annoying TikTok shill Harry Sisson to the podium to back her up; as we noted, he's been tirelessly posting for three days straight that there's no evidence.
Even if there is direct evidence, they'll still argue that there is no evidence.— Chris Gray (@Goatchaps) September 13, 2023
Recommended
Was it the New York Times or some other outlet that decided to go from "no evidence" to "no hard evidence"?
Millions from Burisma— Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) September 13, 2023
Millions wired to Hunter, Joe's brother, Beau's wife
$1B leveraged to fire a prosecutor investigating corruption at Burisma
Laptop blackout
Aspen exercise
"I never discussed international business."
Dozens of meetings and calls
This is all evidence.👁️
five stages of grief– denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance.— Sean Horne (@sean7232) September 13, 2023
We are at 1, and little of 2, a faint whiff of 3
Everyone creates dozens of shell companies! Come on man!— TXGal (@LisaWasHere7713) September 13, 2023
Biden set up a shell company for his granddaughter … what service does she provide to foreign interests?
She thinks this is the OJ trial.— SyrDoN - 3D and music artist (@iam_syrdon) September 13, 2023
They know this bad. They are circling the wagons.— jeff (@hunterjeff2) September 13, 2023
They have to … there's so much evidence piled up that even the White House correspondents can't ignore it.
She is tragic, simply awful. I have never seen such an unskilled public speaker in a position ever close to this.— Randy White (@Andytastic1) September 13, 2023
If she is right, they should WELCOME an inquiry - and the sooner the better.— Larry Keaton (@larrykeaton) September 13, 2023
Exactly. Let the Republicans make fools of themselves trying to investigate the least corrupt man in America. Biden should release the bank records from all those shell corporations just to prove the Republicans have nothing.
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member