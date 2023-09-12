Joe Scarborough wants to know 'who killed the cops' on January 6

NM Attorney General Raúl Torrez calls Gov. Grisham's executive order unconstitutional, wil...
Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on September 12, 2023
Twitter

This is a real sore spot for this editor. As we all know, Monday was the anniversary of 9/11, which some thought was comparable in scope to January 6 — or that January 6 was even worse because the American experiment itself was hanging in the balance. Nearly 3,000 innocent people died horribly on 9/11; meanwhile, at the Capitol, protester Ashley Babbitt was shot and killed by a cop. 

There's this liberal fiction going around since 2021 that several police officers were killed on January 6. The actual number was zero. One Capitol Police officer died the following day of natural causes according to the coroner's report. Even President Joe Biden has claimed that several police officers were killed (but he's a pathological liar) but we never saw the media's fact-checkers jump on that one. The New York Times did go back and correct a story claiming Officer Brian Sicknick was beaten to death with a fire extinguisher (he wasn't).

Here we are on September 12, 2023, and MSNBC's Joe Scarborough is still pushing the fiction that cops were killed on January 6.

The answer is nobody … nobody killed the cops.

There are hundreds of J6 defendants — which ones have been charged with murder? Manslaughter?

We were assured that social media was going to crack down on misinformation before the 2024 election.

There will be no retraction, no correction, nothing. If challenged, we're sure Scarborough would just double down.

***

