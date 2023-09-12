Joe Scarborough wants to know 'who killed the cops' on January 6

This is a real sore spot for this editor. As we all know, Monday was the anniversary of 9/11, which some thought was comparable in scope to January 6 — or that January 6 was even worse because the American experiment itself was hanging in the balance. Nearly 3,000 innocent people died horribly on 9/11; meanwhile, at the Capitol, protester Ashley Babbitt was shot and killed by a cop.

There's this liberal fiction going around since 2021 that several police officers were killed on January 6. The actual number was zero. One Capitol Police officer died the following day of natural causes according to the coroner's report. Even President Joe Biden has claimed that several police officers were killed (but he's a pathological liar) but we never saw the media's fact-checkers jump on that one. The New York Times did go back and correct a story claiming Officer Brian Sicknick was beaten to death with a fire extinguisher (he wasn't).

Here we are on September 12, 2023, and MSNBC's Joe Scarborough is still pushing the fiction that cops were killed on January 6.

MSNBC’s @JoeNBC: “You’ve got [Republicans] talking about these people that killed cops [on 1/6], calling them — again, if you don’t think so, ask the family, okay? Ask the family, who killed the cops?” pic.twitter.com/8r4DxtXOc5 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 12, 2023

The answer is nobody … nobody killed the cops.

Name the cops who were killed and who killed them, liar. — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) September 12, 2023

There are hundreds of J6 defendants — which ones have been charged with murder? Manslaughter?

Which cops and who was charged with killing them? — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) September 12, 2023

They have no limits to their lies. It’s a worsening saga, day by day to stoke fear. The worst part is that people still trust and watch them! #WakeUp — Rachel Schwartz (@Schwartzenator5) September 12, 2023

We were assured that social media was going to crack down on misinformation before the 2024 election.

How does this go without a retraction? Where is the litigation? — Rick Saunders (@twobenjamins) September 12, 2023

And people STILL wonder why the media is not trusted …. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) September 12, 2023

Had cops been killed on Jan 6th we would have seen the biggest funeral procession in DC history right down Pennsylvania Ave thousands of cops would have come from all over the country, their caskets would have been flag covered in the rotunda of the capital. Anyone remember that? — Lateboomer (@Lateboomer1963) September 12, 2023

To be clear.

No cops were killed on jan 6. Only person killed that day was an unarmed protestor shot to death by the capitol police — Michael Jones (@BahlestKimmie) September 12, 2023

No cops died on J6. Cops did murder people on J6 though. #Facts — Truth Ninja (@TruthNinja316) September 12, 2023

It's remarkable--revolting--to watch a nationally televised program lie so blatantly. — Voting For (@Trump_Lake2024) September 12, 2023

More people have died in @JoeNBC 's Congressional office than cops died on 1/6 — Chris Johnson (@ChrisJohnson725) September 12, 2023

There will be no retraction, no correction, nothing. If challenged, we're sure Scarborough would just double down.

***