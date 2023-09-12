Ian Milhiser worries that 'Biden is old' is the new 'But her emails'

Republicans pounce on President Biden's news conference in Vietnam
Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on September 12, 2023
Fox

We're sure you've seen the meme — just above raging flood waters is a street sign that's been Photoshopped to read, "BUT HER EMAILS." That's been a rallying cry of Democrats ever since Hillary Clinton lost the election in 2016 — those nasty Republicans just hounded poor Clinton over tens of thousands of deleted emails, which were just about yoga and her daughter Chelsea's wedding plans. We could FOIA them to see if that's true, but we can't, because Clinton didn't use her official government email address on secure servers but rather a homebrew server she could wipe with BitBleach if necessary.

Ian Milhiser fears that "Biden is old" is going to be the new "But her emails." Find something "genuinely suboptimal" about the candidate and hammer it into voters' heads. Clinton's mishandling of classified documents was "genuinely suboptimal," even more so than Joe Biden's age. (How about Biden's speech in Vietnam?)

Wow, that's twice now that the New York Times has mentioned Biden's age. They're not going to have any subscribers left.

Wrong.

Exactly … a strenuous global trotting overnight diplomatic trip in which he cuts off his speech and announces he's going to bed. That's why first lady Dr. Jill Biden asked the press to name a 30-year-old who could keep up with her husband. He's just that fit.

