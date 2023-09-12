Former Rep. Lee Zeldin says there's ZERO evidence of Biden wrongdoing, except …

As you know by now, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has announced an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. Republicans are split: some are eager for Biden to finally face the music, while others think an impeachment inquiry will just energize Biden's base (the same way they claim every indictment raises Donald Trump's poll numbers).

As we've noted in several posts, journalists writing about Biden always include the disclaimer that there's zero evidence that the president has done anything wrong. They're willing to admit that his son Hunter traded on the family name to enrich himself, but Joe had no knowledge of any of it — he only called into business meetings to chat about the weather.

Former Rep. Lee Zeldin has done us the favor of making a list for all of those journalists out there still clinging to the "zero evidence" disclaimer.

There is ZERO evidence of wrongdoing!!!



*other than…



Texts



Emails



WhatsApp Messages



Whistleblower Testimony



Hunter’s Laptop



Biden Video re Shokin



Bank Records



Gov’t Docs



Phone Calls



Business Meetings



Statements of Former Partners and Clients



Hunter’s Own Words… — Lee Zeldin (@LeeMZeldin) September 12, 2023

Aside from that, nothing. What we'd really like to see out of that list is the bank records for all of those shell corporations Biden set up while he was vice president. What do they do, exactly?

And speaking of former partners, Republicans are nuts if they don't call Tony Bobulinski to testify. The guy spilled the dirt on Biden right before the election but no one aside from Tucker Carlson would give him the time of day.

That’s all?!? Come on, there’s gotta be something real 😂 — dude bro bro dude (@RealBurnmore) September 12, 2023

Zero "direct" evidence. — Dr. Jim (@DrJimFLA) September 12, 2023

As people have said, Democrats are looking for a $5 million check from Burisma with "bribe" in the memo field, and even then they won't consider it evidence.

Wire transfers. — keyboard jockey (@keyboardjockey1) September 12, 2023

I’m still baffled how Bobulinski’s first person testimony with documentary evidence did not send this into hyperdrive a long time ago. — TheAnonymousSource = #JusticeforMalkiRoth (@mgreenberg512) September 12, 2023

This editor agrees 100 percent. Bobulinski was in the room with Hunter and Joe and said that Joe is most definitely "The Big Guy." We're surprised Hillary hasn't paid him a visit yet.

Unexplained beach mansions. — Elvis Trump (@Elvis_Trump) September 12, 2023

All that and he'll skate. Do the math here... — jeff's messy desk (@jeffsmessydesk) September 12, 2023

We're still waiting on all of those 5,400 or so emails and documents copying "Robert L. Peters." This Peters guy looks pretty shady.

