Former Rep. Lee Zeldin says there's ZERO evidence of Biden wrongdoing, except …

Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on September 12, 2023
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

As you know by now, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has announced an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. Republicans are split: some are eager for Biden to finally face the music, while others think an impeachment inquiry will just energize Biden's base (the same way they claim every indictment raises Donald Trump's poll numbers).

As we've noted in several posts, journalists writing about Biden always include the disclaimer that there's zero evidence that the president has done anything wrong. They're willing to admit that his son Hunter traded on the family name to enrich himself, but Joe had no knowledge of any of it — he only called into business meetings to chat about the weather.

Former Rep. Lee Zeldin has done us the favor of making a list for all of those journalists out there still clinging to the "zero evidence" disclaimer.

Aside from that, nothing. What we'd really like to see out of that list is the bank records for all of those shell corporations Biden set up while he was vice president. What do they do, exactly?

And speaking of former partners, Republicans are nuts if they don't call Tony Bobulinski to testify. The guy spilled the dirt on Biden right before the election but no one aside from Tucker Carlson would give him the time of day.

As people have said, Democrats are looking for a $5 million check from Burisma with "bribe" in the memo field, and even then they won't consider it evidence.

This editor agrees 100 percent. Bobulinski was in the room with Hunter and Joe and said that Joe is most definitely "The Big Guy." We're surprised Hillary hasn't paid him a visit yet.

We're still waiting on all of those 5,400 or so emails and documents copying "Robert  L. Peters." This Peters guy looks pretty shady.

***

