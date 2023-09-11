President Biden wants us to overcome 'the rising tide of hatred and extremism'

While President Joe Biden was in Alaska to commemorate the anniversary of 9/11, he did more than just lie about being in New York City the following day. He also urged Americans to come together to overcome "the rising tide of hatred and extremism and political violence." He was obviously talking about right-wing extremism because 1) there's no such thing as left-wing extremism, and 2) right-wing extremists are white supremacists, which are the biggest terrorist threat to the nation. Nice timing, doing it on the anniversary of the biggest terror attack on American soil.

Biden implicitly compares far-right extremism to 9/11: "The rising tide of hatred & extremism & political violence--it's more important...to come together...We must not succumb to...difference & division. We must never allow ourselves to be pulled apart by petty...grievances" pic.twitter.com/mZxtoBBQPm — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 11, 2023

This is from the guy who gave the infamous "Red Speech" in which he declared half the country "ultra-MAGA."

That's rich considering what they are doing to their main political opponent — Restitutor Orbis (@Restitutor_) September 11, 2023

The only thing this speech was missing was the blood red background — a newsman (@a_newsman) September 11, 2023

He's a complete piece of shit and a disgrace. — NcMomOf4 (@b11_megan) September 11, 2023

Never ever misses a moment to be a jackass — Archibald “ Shoebooty “ Bunker (@meathead13234) September 11, 2023

Biden means come together as long as it is by his unconditional authoritarian rules. — music jeb (@music_jeb) September 11, 2023

Everything is political for Democrats and 9/11 is no exception, constant gaslighting and fear mongering… it’s beyond disgusting #VoteRed🇺🇸 — Erica Kaiser (@EricaKaiser_) September 11, 2023

Where is the Democrats' compromise on abortion limitations, or "gender-affirming" care for minors, or closing the border? These aren't petty grievances.

