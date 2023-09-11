NYT features book asking if school choice is destroying public education

Bill Kristol needs to rewrite his tweet on Putin taking Crimea after Trump...
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on September 11, 2023
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

We've written about schools a bit today: schools that cover up rapes, schools that transition children without their parents' knowledge, and schools that apparently hire raving lunatics. Public school isn't looking good to a lot of people right now, which has the progressives up in arms. The school choice movement helps get children out of the liberal indoctrination factories that are public schools, but public schools cry that school choice takes taxpayer money and directs it toward private schools. And that's why public schools are failing so many children; they just don't have the money, and now people want to destroy public schools with school choice.

The New York Times has done a feature on a new book by Cara Fitzpatrick and asks, "Is school choice destroying public education?" The answer is "not quickly enough."

Don't forget about equity, which is why some schools have done away with advanced math classes — let's trap the kids with a higher aptitude in general math so no one feels bad.

And follow Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' lead and make it so union dues aren't automatically deducted from teachers' paychecks. Make all of the teachers write a check to the union every year.

