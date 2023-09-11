Insane preschool teacher says she teaches her Florida students to be gay

We've already done a post on Libs of TikTok today, but this entry is pretty special. Teachers have declared on TikTok before that, if your parents don't accept you for who you are, "I'm your mom," or "F**k your family, I'm your family now." As we point out all the time, parents are the enemy because teachers can't ensure they're as enlightened and progressive as they are.

Libs of TikTok does solid research, but we're really having trouble believing this freak is a teacher of anyone, especially preschool children.

Meet DeDe Duffy. A preschool teacher in Cape Coral, FL. She says she teaches her students that if they don’t like their parents, they can find another family.



She also says she teaches them to be gay.



These are the people teaching your kids. pic.twitter.com/e5HJFzMOvD — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 11, 2023

This can't be real.

The person seems very unstable and she doesn’t need to be in charge of a preschool class of children. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) September 11, 2023

No one is safe sleeping next to this one. — TexasPatriot (@SecedeFromFools) September 11, 2023

I think we need to reimagine Human Resources — Harry Noze (knows)USA! (@mogul518315) September 11, 2023

I'm gonna guess she's not smashing it in the husband and kids department. — Michael McNally (@notoserfdom) September 11, 2023

We need to talk about the people who are responsible for hiring these "teachers" — Syzmon Thomas (@ThomasSzymon) September 11, 2023

Prison. Right away. — I’m Fancy (@CMassner) September 11, 2023

These teachers are just offloading their personal trauma onto kids. Smh — (•_•) (@AsTheWorldBurnz) September 11, 2023

I remember learning how to stack blocks and color in preschool. These kids are in real danger going to these places now. — TheLastDon (@TheLastDon222) September 11, 2023

Is this real? Who in thier right mind would hire this person? — digitalphotobuzz (@digitalphotobuz) September 11, 2023

The best advertisement video for home schooling your kids in history — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) September 11, 2023

As soon as I went to drop my child off I would say “oh hell no”. Once she uttered a few words I would be gone with my child in hand. — USAF MSGT (@MSGTUSAF93) September 11, 2023

Why do schools allow certain people to be teachers ? — BlamePoverty (@d3kst3) September 11, 2023

This can't be real. No one would hire a person like that to teach 4 and 5 year olds. Would they? — Mrs. U (@GenXTexasMama) September 11, 2023

We really need to believe this isn't real and she's not actually in charge of a room full of young children. She and they need to be separated immediately.

***