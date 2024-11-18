Not-So-Sunny Disposition: The View Host Doubles Down on Rhetoric Which Cost Dems the White House

Today is another day of the largely leftist members of The View sharing one brain cell amongst themselves. We're joking. Apparently, host Sunny Hostin didn't even get access to that lonely cell judging by her ignorant, racist, elitist rant today against Trump voters. Guess it wasn't her turn.

Check it out. (WATCH)

Sunny Hostin: It’s an “inconvenient truth” that people voted for Trump because they're racists, misogynists and uneducated.



The sneering moral condescension here perfectly captures the attitude of the Democrat party that so many are rejecting.



It’s American voter repellant. pic.twitter.com/lHFPHPxZ99 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 18, 2024

It's here that we have remind everyone that Hostin is a millionaire who lives in a palatial estate in upstate New York. Her home is worth $3.5 million and her son attends Harvard. So, when she mentions her 'lived experience' this is what she's apparently referring to.

She's living an opulent life the people she unfairly criticizes do not share.

"My lived experience" (which in her mind is the undeniable trump card to play) is that Sunny Hostin is one of the top 5 dumbest racists on television. — Brother Shamus (@brothershamus68) November 18, 2024

Her lived experience? In her mansion while her kids go to Harvard. I would love to see her have a real lived experience say in Afghanistan. — Mountain Mama (@RenewedDay) November 18, 2024

Her wealthy celebrity TV host lived experience tells her racism and misogyny are alive and well 🙄 — Susan McKnight (@SusanLMcKnight) November 18, 2024

Hostin has her credit cards, her membership card to the DNC, maybe a gym membership card, assuming she doesn't have a dozen in her mansion. But, there's one card she keeps presenting that no one recognizes or accepts anymore.

The race card has been used so much it's in tatters and maxed out.



Officially in dead horse territory here, but let's hope they keep banging away. pic.twitter.com/s0IjotYNrW — Phineas J. Spratt (@alongtheway) November 18, 2024

They hate. They hate deeply, irrationally and obsessively.



That hate melts brains. Hers has melted into puddles of fecal goo. — Stan Brown (@Stanonstuff) November 18, 2024

Yep, the race card is spent and not accepted anywhere sane, rational people live.

It's interesting that Hostin is a Democrat but loves deriding the working class Americans her party claims to support.

“Those who attended college vs those who did not.” You mean those with social studies and communications degrees vs carpenters, electricians, and plumbers? I’m with the smart ones, I’m with the latter group. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) November 18, 2024

Equating worth and intelligence to college education is a perfect example of how out of touch these liberal elites are with most of America. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) November 18, 2024

It's hard to imagine in Hostin's 'lived experience' that the mechanic who fixes her car, the plumber who repairs the miles of pipe in her New York palace, or the electrician who wired the massive structure are all racists. But, that's what she's claiming.

Ironically, maybe some good will come out of Hostin's constant stream of ignorance, racism, and hate.

I say let them keep it up. The more they call Trump's broad coalition "racists, misogynists and uneducated," the more Demonrats are going to lose. — Backwoods Engineer - THE ORIGINAL (@BackwoodsEnginr) November 18, 2024

I hope they stay the same, so no one will ever vote their way again. Let them self-destruct. — Dave Diamond. Fan of logic, hysteria begone! (@DaveDia98622441) November 18, 2024

They can keep this up for the next four years, and guarantee their party loses again in 2028! These Legacy Media, Propagandists, and Celebrities can't seem to figure out that they are one of the main reasons Harris lost this Election! — Renegade 7 (@ReconPlatoonSGT) November 18, 2024

Don't ever change.

Actually, they can't change. Invariably, members of the media seem to lack the human ability to self-reflect. In the end, that might serve a noble purpose. The hatred and ignorance spewed daily by Hostin and The View hosts will hopefully drive voters over to the truly bright and sunny side of the political aisle.