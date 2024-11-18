End Wokeness' 'Two Genders' Post on Bluesky Doesn't Last 30 Seconds
Not-So-Sunny Disposition: The View Host Doubles Down on Rhetoric Which Cost Dems the White House

Warren Squire  |  4:30 PM on November 18, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Today is another day of the largely leftist members of The View sharing one brain cell amongst themselves. We're joking. Apparently, host Sunny Hostin didn't even get access to that lonely cell judging by her ignorant, racist, elitist rant today against Trump voters. Guess it wasn't her turn.

Check it out. (WATCH)

It's here that we have remind everyone that Hostin is a millionaire who lives in a palatial estate in upstate New York. Her home is worth $3.5 million and her son attends Harvard. So, when she mentions her 'lived experience' this is what she's apparently referring to.

She's living an opulent life the people she unfairly criticizes do not share.

Hostin has her credit cards, her membership card to the DNC, maybe a gym membership card, assuming she doesn't have a dozen in her mansion. But, there's one card she keeps presenting that no one recognizes or accepts anymore.

Yep, the race card is spent and not accepted anywhere sane, rational people live.

It's interesting that Hostin is a Democrat but loves deriding the working class Americans her party claims to support.

It's hard to imagine in Hostin's 'lived experience' that the mechanic who fixes her car, the plumber who repairs the miles of pipe in her New York palace, or the electrician who wired the massive structure are all racists. But, that's what she's claiming.

Ironically, maybe some good will come out of Hostin's constant stream of ignorance, racism, and hate.

Don't ever change.

Actually, they can't change. Invariably, members of the media seem to lack the human ability to self-reflect. In the end, that might serve a noble purpose. The hatred and ignorance spewed daily by Hostin and The View hosts will hopefully drive voters over to the truly bright and sunny side of the political aisle.

