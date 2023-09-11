Candidate wants New York City to tax the rich to provide services to illegal immigrants

Bill Kristol needs to rewrite his tweet on Putin taking Crimea after Trump...
Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on September 11, 2023
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who campaigned on keeping the city a sanctuary city, is buckling under the pressure of illegal immigrants being bused to the city from border states. The city just can't handle them all and is being "destroyed." He's urged the Biden administration to close the border. Some sanctuary city.

Now Adams is proposing a 5 percent budget cut across the board.

In a statement, Adams says his administration is "actively working to reduce housing and other costs by transitioning migrants" into "more cost-effective shelter." They're already sleeping on the sidewalks.

Maria Ordoñez is running for the New York Assembly; her pinned tweet gives a good idea of her platform:

Ordoñez says Adams is just giving excuses and instead should just tax the rich.

She's shut off replies now that the right-wing trolls have discovered her tweet.

She'll probably win too, seeing as this is New York.

New York is going to impose a tax on leaving the state.

Those billionaires will rent U-Hauls just like everyone else and move to Florida, taking their money with them. And New York City will still be stuck with tens of thousands of illegal immigrants and nowhere to put them.

***

Chris 'Captain America' Evans got hitched but apparently can't defeat the 'age gap' criticism justmindy