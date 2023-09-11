Candidate wants New York City to tax the rich to provide services to illegal immigrants

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who campaigned on keeping the city a sanctuary city, is buckling under the pressure of illegal immigrants being bused to the city from border states. The city just can't handle them all and is being "destroyed." He's urged the Biden administration to close the border. Some sanctuary city.

Now Adams is proposing a 5 percent budget cut across the board.

INBOX: @NYCMayor's office announces another 5% budget cut across all city agencies, citing concern about "financial disruption" from the migrant crisis.



"The administration will seek to minimize disruption to programs and services, and there will not be layoffs," City Hall says. — Chris Sommerfeldt (@C_Sommerfeldt) September 9, 2023

In a statement, Adams says his administration is "actively working to reduce housing and other costs by transitioning migrants" into "more cost-effective shelter." They're already sleeping on the sidewalks.

Maria Ordoñez is running for the New York Assembly; her pinned tweet gives a good idea of her platform:

I'm excited to announce that I'm running for Assembly District 70! We desperately need a voice for Harlem in Albany to fight for truly affordable housing, education equity, climate justice, LGBTQ+ rights, & the New York Health Act.https://t.co/GhKaWTvJDg — Maria Ordoñez 🌹 (@MariaOrdonezNYC) September 7, 2023

Ordoñez says Adams is just giving excuses and instead should just tax the rich.

These are just excuses from Mayor Adams. NYC is one of the richest cities in the world. We should not be cutting services. There are around 136 billionaires in this city alone. Let’s #TaxTheRich and bring more money to our communities and needed services! https://t.co/A1y5qM1uV0 — Maria Ordoñez 🌹 (@MariaOrdonezNYC) September 10, 2023

She's shut off replies now that the right-wing trolls have discovered her tweet.

The right wing & trolls are out attacking me bc I stood up for immigrant rights & support #TaxTheRich. While they're at it I'm going to continue standing up for the many, not the few! Together we can fight for the future we deserve. Donate to our movement!https://t.co/We455OLcV1 — Maria Ordoñez 🌹 (@MariaOrdonezNYC) September 11, 2023

She'll probably win too, seeing as this is New York.

Free money! Why hasn't anyone thought of that? — JWF (@JammieWF) September 11, 2023

Influx of poor and exodus of wealthy?



MOAR SOCIALISM! — Razor (@hale_razor) September 11, 2023

Yes please do continue on this path. 🤣 — FactCheckMy0 🐭 (@Factcheckmy0) September 11, 2023

Socialism has worked so well thus far in New York. Sure! Why not double down!? What could possibly go wrong? — Beastlorion🔺️ (@Beastlyorion) September 11, 2023

Bernie delegate has fresh ideas. — MoronicHeadline (@MoronicHeadline) September 11, 2023

Texas needs to send y'all more illegal immigrants. — Mrs. Sensurround (@ShamashAran) September 11, 2023

The rich are leaving. — A. Michael Altman (@artmaltman) September 10, 2023

She is going to scare every wealthy person out of the city and bankrupt it — Special Situations 🌐 Research Newsletter (Jay) (@SpecialSitsNews) September 10, 2023

Answer this.



What happens when the rich move to another state? — $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) September 10, 2023

New York is going to impose a tax on leaving the state.

6 fewer billionaires than there were in 2021. Wonder what happened to them. — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) September 11, 2023

"6 billionaires is not a lot, Musket!"



When 90+% of your budget comes from 136 people, it's a lot. — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) September 11, 2023

Great idea! Give more money to the government so they can “misplace” billions of dollars! — Dillon Ray Martinez (@DillonMartinez) September 11, 2023

Those billionaires will rent U-Hauls just like everyone else and move to Florida, taking their money with them. And New York City will still be stuck with tens of thousands of illegal immigrants and nowhere to put them.

