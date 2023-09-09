Christopher Rufo named in civil rights complaint for misgendering ze/zir educator

Liberal heads exploded when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis named anti-critical race theory warrior Christopher Rufo to the board of trustees of New College of Florida. New College has been a flashpoint for DeSantis' policies; in an attempt to make New College a respectable school, they've closed the DEI department and ended their gender studies program. Better yet, the former DEI director has filed a complaint that Rufo misgendered zir.

Conservative activist Christopher Rufo named in complaint for misgendering school official with ze/zir pronouns https://t.co/Bvs2rBQ2OT pic.twitter.com/aOTqDGkJet

Katherine Donlevy reports:

A Ron Desantis-backed conservative activist was named in a civil rights complaint against a Florida college — after he misgendered an educator who used ze/zir pronouns.

The Biden administration’s Department of Education opened an investigation into the New College of Florida after it received a complaint last month alleging that the school’s board has created a “hostile” environment for transgender and disabled students and staff.

The complaint, received by the DOE’s Office for Civil Rights on Aug. 24, names Board of Trustees member Christopher Rufo, who was appointed to the New College’s board by DeSantis in January.

It alleges that Rufo, who is also a Manhattan Institute fellow, targeted specific students, parents, and staff with “sexist and transphobic ridicule.”

…

In a March post to X, formerly known as Twitter, Rufo shared that his colleague had a preferred pronoun before referring to zir “her” and “she” in the next sentence.

"New College of Florida has fired its former DEI director, Yoleidy Rosario-Hernandez (“ze/zir”), after abolishing her department,” Rufo wrote.

“Rosario-Hernandez lashed out at me in the Washington Post, but I wish her well and hope she uses the opportunity to develop useful skills.”