Biden considers forcing illegal immigrant families to stay in Texas

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on September 09, 2023
AP Photo/Andres Leighton

We're not sure that the White House has the authority to force Texas to house illegal immigrants. Look, here are 46 more illegal immigrants for California to absorb.

Migrants are being bused (and flown) all around the country. The Biden administration, however, is considering forcing some migrant families to stay in Texas near the border.

The Los Angeles Times reports:

The Biden administration is considering forcing some migrant families who enter the country without authorization to remain near the border in Texas while awaiting asylum screening, effectively limiting their ability to travel within the United States, three U.S. officials told The Times.

Administration officials have been considering the idea as a way to stem recent increases in the numbers of migrant families crossing the southern border, which reportedly reached an all-time high last month.

Supporters of the remain-in-Texas idea, which has yet to be finalized, hope that it would help the administration advance its goals of quickly deporting families who fail initial asylum screenings and deterring other families from crossing in the first place.

"Asylum screenings." The rule is that you seek asylum in the first country you reach, not the one you choose. Gov. Greg Abbott heard the proposal and called it a "scam."

When Gov. Ron DeSantis sent a bus full of illegal immigrants to Sacramento, California Gov. Gavin Newsom literally accused him of kidnapping. So if sending them where they want to go is kidnapping, what is forcing them to stay in Texas?

The federal government seems to have an exaggerated idea of its power over Texas' border. Biden sues to have Texas remove barriers from the Rio Grande — ensuring even more crossings — and now this? Keep the buses rolling.

***

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JOE BIDEN TEXAS

