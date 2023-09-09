Biden considers forcing illegal immigrant families to stay in Texas

We're not sure that the White House has the authority to force Texas to house illegal immigrants. Look, here are 46 more illegal immigrants for California to absorb.

Thirteenth bus of migrants arrives at Union Station from Texas https://t.co/IXWChzqzXg — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) September 9, 2023

Migrants are being bused (and flown) all around the country. The Biden administration, however, is considering forcing some migrant families to stay in Texas near the border.

Biden administration considers forcing migrant families to remain in Texas while seeking asylum.https://t.co/CQJ0F5wsjR — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) September 7, 2023

The Los Angeles Times reports:

The Biden administration is considering forcing some migrant families who enter the country without authorization to remain near the border in Texas while awaiting asylum screening, effectively limiting their ability to travel within the United States, three U.S. officials told The Times. Administration officials have been considering the idea as a way to stem recent increases in the numbers of migrant families crossing the southern border, which reportedly reached an all-time high last month. Supporters of the remain-in-Texas idea, which has yet to be finalized, hope that it would help the administration advance its goals of quickly deporting families who fail initial asylum screenings and deterring other families from crossing in the first place.

"Asylum screenings." The rule is that you seek asylum in the first country you reach, not the one you choose. Gov. Greg Abbott heard the proposal and called it a "scam."

Remain in NYC is the plan. — Dr. Sherlock Crackhead MD., PhD. (@RealDaveGray77) September 7, 2023

Should be 'Remain in Mexico’, but that would deprive Dems of future votes by the illegals aliens. — Jimmy Walker (@JimmyWa76268102) September 7, 2023

That has to be unconstitutional — Jose Ruiz (@superbigjoe007) September 8, 2023

Unlikely to be legal. Would violate commerce clause.



Biden administration considers forcing migrant families to remain in Texas - Los Angeles Times https://t.co/lD5GWM8VkX — Live Monitor (@amlivemon) September 8, 2023

Absolutely not legal — XfeedX (@amrndci) September 9, 2023

Everything they do is illegal. Right down to violating their own laws they made to protect us. — Mostly Peaceful Black Swan (@BlueCheckLife) September 8, 2023

When Gov. Ron DeSantis sent a bus full of illegal immigrants to Sacramento, California Gov. Gavin Newsom literally accused him of kidnapping. So if sending them where they want to go is kidnapping, what is forcing them to stay in Texas?

Trump policy. Remain in Mexico



Biden policy. Remain in Texas — GodWillSaveYou (@ThriftyKen) September 9, 2023

I believe the courts said no to this some years ago. Can’t cite case but I’m pretty sure. Might also violate equal protection clause? — Scott1952 (@scottbe68160181) September 9, 2023

If he does, that is usurping his duty to enforce immigration law. Texas can then legally enforce immigration law…deport anyone that crosses outside the legal points of entry and shut down border commerce… search EVERY vehicle thoroughly. Do that and Mexico will fix the problem. — April Maxine (@AprilMaxineT) September 9, 2023

The federal government seems to have an exaggerated idea of its power over Texas' border. Biden sues to have Texas remove barriers from the Rio Grande — ensuring even more crossings — and now this? Keep the buses rolling.

