Based 11-year-old shoots home intruder

A statistic never shared by gun control groups is how many guns have been used in self-defense situations. You never hear these stories except on conservative sites like Twitchy.
We love based kids, like 12-year-old Jaiden with his Gadsden flag patch and this guy … it's just nice to know they're out there and the entire generation isn't lost. Apparently, this story isn't new, but the tweet's been making the rounds, so …
11-year-old Alabamian sh00ts home intruder, mocks him for ‘crying like a little baby’.— Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) September 9, 2023
“I hope you learned your lesson for trying to come to this house and take stuff,”
The intruder thought it was a toy and didn’t take the kid seriously until he was down on the ground crying… pic.twitter.com/kT0UxHDIVV
"I hope you learned your lesson."
We used to be a proper country with young men like this.— Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) September 9, 2023
Lots of people underestimate how many legal gun owners are fed up. pic.twitter.com/Jt2qWjigB7— The Big Mig™ (@TheBigMigShow) September 9, 2023
I can’t wait to read the comments on this tweet 😂😂….— DogeMau5 𓂀 (@AwakenTheeMind) September 9, 2023
Here on 𝕏 where anything goes 🫡 pic.twitter.com/CFZ1CHsJFS
Try that in a small town 🔥— ✪ Evil Texan ✪ (@vileTexan) September 9, 2023
Honestly, respect to this kid! 🫡— Karim Naufal (@mysticaltech) September 9, 2023
11 year old MAN you mean— ROWEBOT (@ROWEBOT3339) September 9, 2023
Well done young man 👌🏻— Bobby (@RealBlackIrish) September 9, 2023
And liberals think this kid needs public school to hold Drag Queen Story Hour to "fix" his worldview and his toxic masculinity.
