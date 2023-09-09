Based 11-year-old shoots home intruder

Dana Loesch shreds local officials' responses to NM governor's authoritarian gun edict
Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on September 09, 2023
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

A statistic never shared by gun control groups is how many guns have been used in self-defense situations. You never hear these stories except on conservative sites like Twitchy. 

We love based kids, like 12-year-old Jaiden with his Gadsden flag patch and this guy … it's just nice to know they're out there and the entire generation isn't lost. Apparently, this story isn't new, but the tweet's been making the rounds, so …

"I hope you learned your lesson." 

And liberals think this kid needs public school to hold Drag Queen Story Hour to "fix" his worldview and his toxic masculinity.

