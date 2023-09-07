TikTok kid Harry Sisson thanks the vaccine for Dr. Jill Biden testing negative Thursday

As we mentioned Wednesday, President Joe Biden, who was told to wear a mask for 10 days after first lady Dr. Jill Biden, didn't seem to be taking wearing the mask all that seriously. He told his audience not to tell "them" that he entered the room without it on. He didn't have it on during the medal presentation to an elderly veteran.

But we guess it doesn't matter now because according to TikTok influencer Harry Sisson, Biden tested negative for COVID-19 and has made a full recovery! He thanks the vaccine, which did nothing to prevent Biden from catching COVID again.

First Lady Jill Biden has tested NEGATIVE for Covid-19. I’m so glad she made a full recovery so quickly! Thank you to the medical professionals who helped and thank you to the vaccine. This is great news. pic.twitter.com/5geWAGsury — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 7, 2023

The vaccine had nothing to do with it. — Phantom II (@Phantom2Phlyer) September 7, 2023

But if you had the vaccine you weren't supposed to get covid? — Mad Bull America (@america_mad) September 7, 2023

Wow … must have been a really miserable 4 hours! — TXIndep1836 (@TXNFirst1836) September 7, 2023

Where did this virus come from? — E (@CcpSkipTracer) September 7, 2023

Raccoon dogs.

I had some allergies recently. Thank God for a full recovery y'all🙏 — crowz987 (@d_crowz987) September 7, 2023

She had a cold dude. Stop. — Michael Crane (@MikeJCzapla) September 7, 2023

LMFAO - The vaccine that does not prevent infection or prevent transmission. — Oreo Express Normal/Not Mentally Ill (@OreoExpress) September 7, 2023

Almost like it’s not a deadly virus — BeignetSensai (@WesternMigrant1) September 7, 2023

That vaccine sure prevented her getting it. — Clownfish are clowns (@damomen76) September 7, 2023

She was never really positive. They just dropped the charade when we all said we didn't care, we are not masking up. — Julinda Lace (@JulindaLace) September 7, 2023

All they were doing was "testing the waters" to push mask mandates again.😆 — Ideaman@inventitnow (@Inventitnow) September 7, 2023

President Biden himself was joking about being supposed to be wearing a mask. He fiddled with his more than a toddler.

