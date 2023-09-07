TikTok kid Harry Sisson thanks the vaccine for Dr. Jill Biden testing negative Thursday

Trump advisor convicted of contempt for refusing to appear in front of kangaroo...
Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on September 07, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

As we mentioned Wednesday, President Joe Biden, who was told to wear a mask for 10 days after first lady Dr. Jill Biden, didn't seem to be taking wearing the mask all that seriously. He told his audience not to tell "them" that he entered the room without it on. He didn't have it on during the medal presentation to an elderly veteran.

But we guess it doesn't matter now because according to TikTok influencer Harry Sisson, Biden tested negative for COVID-19 and has made a full recovery! He thanks the vaccine, which did nothing to prevent Biden from catching COVID again.

Raccoon dogs.

President Biden himself was joking about being supposed to be wearing a mask. He fiddled with his more than a toddler.

***

