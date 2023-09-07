NEW: Florida has its first LGBTQ+ sanctuary city
This is SHOCKING ... NOT! Jen Psaki gets moved to prime time on...
Dallas News: Former White House physician handcuffed, claims to be an ER doctor
White House signals Florida and Hawaii can kick rocks unless Congress approves MORE...
Here's a photo of the 'torture device' Gov. Greg Abbott has deployed against...
The HORROR! Stephen King tries picking a fight with Dan Bongino and it...
WELP! Biden decides best way to solve migrant problem in large BLUE cities...
Doctor recommends masking up if you're getting married or attending a wedding
California Assembly announces nation's first Transgender History Month
John Hayward has a great thread about xenophobic Mayor Eric Adams
TikTok kid Harry Sisson thanks the vaccine for Dr. Jill Biden testing negative...
Trump advisor convicted of contempt for refusing to appear in front of kangaroo...
Reporter Embarrasses KJP Over CDC Guidelines
Philip Bump: 14 presidents called out Donald Trump's threat to democracy today

Former Minister of Truth continually attacked by the Right makes TIME's top 100 people in AI

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on September 07, 2023
Twitter

We haven't checked TIME Magazine's whole lists of the 100 most influential people in AI yet so we don't know if Vice President Kamala Harris, who's been pegged by the White House to keep an eye on artificial intelligence and sat down with some of America's leaders in tech to discuss it.

Omri Ceren was amused to see former Minister of Truth Nina Jankowicz on the list. She's got a new gig now as vice president for the Center for Information Resilience. She's also a master of disinformation and dismissed Hunter Biden's laptop as "a fairytale" about a computer repair shop.

TIME writes:

But hours into her appointment, the then 33-year-old became the target of a sustained disinformation campaign herself. Right-wing trolls on the internet waged continuous attacks that included allegations that she was transgender and infertile.

If we'd seen those we'd probably have done a post. Most of the "continuous attacks" we saw were people retweeting her old tweets about how the laptop was fake and the Steele dossier was real.

Recommended

Anti-police activist discovers the consequences of ‘dismantling’ the police
Aaron Walker

Maybe they said she "couldn't have kids" …


TIME also gets in digs at prominent Republicans and Fox News for having something to say about an unelected Disinformation Governance Board being formed.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: TIME NINA JANKOWICZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Anti-police activist discovers the consequences of ‘dismantling’ the police
Aaron Walker
The HORROR! Stephen King tries picking a fight with Dan Bongino and it ONLY brings him 'Misery'
Laura W.
Dallas News: Former White House physician handcuffed, claims to be an ER doctor
Brett T.
White House signals Florida and Hawaii can kick rocks unless Congress approves MORE aid for Ukraine
justmindy
WELP! Biden decides best way to solve migrant problem in large BLUE cities is trap them in RED Texas
justmindy
Here's a photo of the 'torture device' Gov. Greg Abbott has deployed against migrants
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Anti-police activist discovers the consequences of ‘dismantling’ the police Aaron Walker