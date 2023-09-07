Doctor recommends masking up if you're getting married or attending a wedding

We'll just start off this post with no, we're not masking up again, even if there is a new COVID-19 variant "surging." Even the president didn't feel much like masking up this week despite his wife having tested positive for COVID.

CNBC is getting in on the COVID-19 variant wave and talked to one doctor about the coronavirus and the value of masking up. Dr. Andrew Pavia has come up with three specific scenarios in which you might want to put on the mask again.

Covid is surging again—you may want to mask up in these 3 scenarios, says infectious diseases doctor https://t.co/EdXQl5Gd4Z — CNBC (@CNBC) September 7, 2023

Let's get to it:

Pavia recommends wearing a mask again in crowded, public spaces if you’re: Getting married or attending a wedding soon Going on a big trip in the near future Taking care of someone who’s immunocompromised In these situations, “you really don’t want to get infected, and that might be a reason to consider that it’s time to wear a mask,” Pavia tells CNBC Make It. For those at a high risk of severe complications of Covid, he suggests wearing a mask in public spaces with many people, especially enclosed areas like a plane or a crowded subway. “Nobody really wants to get Covid,” says Pavia. “It’s fine to increase your protection.”

Now it's "nobody really wants to get COVID" when it used to be that "a winter of severe illness and death" was upon the unvaccinated and you'll die and kill your grandmother too if you don't wear a mask.

Stop lying and GFY — Oh Hi Mark (@ColoradosMark) September 7, 2023

This is all planned, they talked about doing mask mandates/shut down months ago — Jeremy Maines (@JeremyMaines68) September 7, 2023

They have been quietly been slipping COVID back into the news for months now.

There's no scenario it makes sense except maybe on Market Street in San Francisco so you don't accidentally inhale a noseful of Fentanyl — AI100 (@AI100LLM) September 7, 2023

No scenarios. They don’t work. — The Big Buck (@UMDETinCbus) September 7, 2023

Wow right on time for election, just as predicted — Hurricane Bill (@Huracan_Bill) September 7, 2023

Nope, nope and nope. GFY — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) September 7, 2023

Covid isn’t surging but fake news is. — Nick Morris (@nickmorris_33) September 7, 2023

We wonder why weddings make the virus so contagious when something like Barack Obama's 60th birthday party didn't.

