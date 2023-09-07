Dallas News: Former White House physician handcuffed, claims to be an ER doctor

There are all sorts of ways in which media outlets can divulge their biases. You can see it in which stories they cover and which stories they choose to ignore. You can also catch it in the headlines and now in tweets, where they skim through the article for something to generate clicks.

Dallas News Washington bureau chief has reported that former White House physician under President Donald Trump, Rep. Ronny Jackson, was handcuffed by police officers, and despite telling them he's an ER doctor, he hasn't held a valid medical license in three years.

‘I’m an ER doctor,’ @RepRonnyJackson, the former White House physician, told officers during the rodeo scuffle that left him briefly handcuffed.



Turns out he hasn't had a valid medical license in over 3 years.



https://t.co/xq5dVkq2io — Todd J. Gillman (@toddgillman) September 7, 2023

Wow, Trump's physician got into a scuffle with police? Tell us more.

This is BS framing. @RepRonnyJackson was trying to help a teenager who had a seizure. An expired license doesn't make that wrong, and it certainly doesn't make it illegal



He was the White House physician, I think it's safe to say he hasn't forgotten everything in 3 years https://t.co/ycGYsQ3tdS — John Hasson (@SonofHas) September 7, 2023

Moreoever, the article itself says he is STILL CERTIFIED to practice emergency medicine



It was an emergency. He's certified to perform emergency medicine. It's not like he is setting up a medical practice. pic.twitter.com/1PgDiROZt9 — John Hasson (@SonofHas) September 7, 2023

Right, so next time he should just sit back and watch? You ghoul. — Social Distance Champion (@realchrishynes) September 7, 2023

So a non-practicing medically trained physician is barred from helping a person having a seizure when he certainly could have been of assistance, and this is the take away? — FredA1776 (@A1776Fred) September 7, 2023

He was trying to help a girl who was having a seizure, and this is your "gotcha"? Oh. Okay. — ❤ Missy Mo (@MissyMolasses7) September 7, 2023

If he hadn’t tried to be of assistance, to the detriment of someone in need, would you lambast him for that? At the very least, you’d have a trained retired doctor acting under good samaritan principles. He doesn’t lose his knowledge or degree by retiring. — Fero (@feronialevia) September 7, 2023

I don’t understand why this is the lead. — Nat (@Later_Slateur) September 7, 2023

Yeah you do.

WTH is wrong with you? Ya think he isn’t qualified to aid someone in need? — Joanne (@FLBeachbird) September 7, 2023

So now lefty media thinks you need a valid license to help someone in need when you're a trained MD. Is this the slant you're taking? It's a pretty badly biased slant — SW Florida Conservative (@SWFLConserv) September 7, 2023

His board certification doesn't expire until 2025. The expiration of his license doesn't have anything to do with his retention of knowledge or skills. — Sonny Masterson (@sunmaster14) September 7, 2023

Doctor who was good enough to be the physician to 2 presidents tries to save a guy's life & Todd pitches a fit, because he no longer has a license.



No matter how much contempt you have for "journalists" it's not enough. They're the worst of our society. — LGlassy74 (@Glassy74L) September 7, 2023

We're hearing a lot lately that no matter how much you hate journalists, it's not enough.

You aren't serious are you? — Rep Scott (@scottagain2) September 7, 2023

