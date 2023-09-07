Dallas News: Former White House physician handcuffed, claims to be an ER doctor

This is SHOCKING ... NOT! Jen Psaki gets moved to prime time on...
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on September 07, 2023
Twitter

There are all sorts of ways in which media outlets can divulge their biases. You can see it in which stories they cover and which stories they choose to ignore. You can also catch it in the headlines and now in tweets, where they skim through the article for something to generate clicks.

Dallas News Washington bureau chief has reported that former White House physician under President Donald Trump, Rep. Ronny Jackson, was handcuffed by police officers, and despite telling them he's an ER doctor, he hasn't held a valid medical license in three years.

Wow, Trump's physician got into a scuffle with police? Tell us more.

Yeah you do.

We're hearing a lot lately that no matter how much you hate journalists, it's not enough.

***

