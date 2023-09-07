Dear God … we did Pride Month. The entire MONTH devoted to celebrating the LGBTQ community.

Now the California Assembly is announcing Transgender History Month … an entire month dedicated to the overlooked history of the transgender American.

California Assembly Announces Nation’s First Transgender History Month.



‘California has become a sanctuary state for the trans community’@CaliforniaGlobe https://t.co/xhsdqznnDT pic.twitter.com/jKQElDS42L — Katy Grimes (@KATYSaccitizen) September 7, 2023

The California Globe reports:

The California State Assembly voted Wednesday to recognize August as “Transgender History Month,” beginning in 2024. Assemblyman Matt Haney (D-San Francisco) introduced HR 57 on August 29th, and it was passed by the Assembly Rules Committee August 31st. Wednesday the full Assembly passed the Resolution. … Jorge Reyes Salinas of Equality California says the advocacy group supports the bold stance by the state Assembly, CBS News reported. “Especially now, in a time that we are seeing a constant, week-after-week attacks against the LGBTQ+ community, especially the transgender community,” said Salinas. “It’s really a reminder that California stands behind the trans community and now more than ever we are not giving up on reinforcing that value.”

But what about the actual history? Will kids study all of the great trans inventions and speeches?

Good grief - so many problems in CA and this is what we are focused on? We are doomed with this leadership. — Jane Wisdom (@JaneWisdom34856) September 7, 2023

That’s sick. I live in this God forsaken dump and if weren’t for family and health issues, I’d be out of here tomorrow. — Lc (@Lc06392122) September 7, 2023

They are just falling all over themselves to appear woke and "accepting." My God, what a nightmare this is. — WindowPet (@Ididntsaythat6) September 7, 2023

Another wonderful program to improve the quality of life for all Californians while meaning absolutely nothing and adding zero value. — CE 🇺🇸 (@sdfish) September 7, 2023

When will they have Homeless Awareness Month? — Mitch (@MitchMks) September 7, 2023

They've got a whole year to put together a committee to plan just how to commemorate trans history.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



