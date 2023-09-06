Special Counsel to indict Hunter Biden on gun charges by the end of the month

Mitch McConnell Breaks Silence Following 'Freezing' Incidents
Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on September 06, 2023
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Biden family devotees seemed happy back when Hunter Biden had his sweetheart plea deal that would have granted him immunity from future prosecution. They were happy because it was "over" — Hunter had entered guilty pleas for both tax fraud and felony gun possession and was going to get a slap on the wrist and be sent on his way.

That deal fell apart, and now federal prosecutors are saying they plan to indict Hunter on federal gun charges by the end of the month. Is Hunter going to jail? Anyone else who did what he did would.

This should feel like a victory but it doesn't. Hunter should have been jailed a long time ago for falsifying his application to buy a handgun. This is the bare minimum of justice.


This editor has said it before. They'll be happy to throw Hunter Biden in prison as long as they can maintain the claim that Joe Biden is perfectly clean and had absolutely nothing to do with Hunter's shenanigans overseas.

Maybe Team Biden thinks it will help his approval numbers if the Justice Department throws his son in jail. Look at what they're doing to that loving father.

***

