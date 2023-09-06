Georgia Prosecutor plays an 'UNO REVERSE' and slaps RICO charges on 61 Leftist...
The Democrats pounce on the same old gun control rhetoric YAWN
WaPo fact-checker handles Biden email pseudonym scandal by giving a Republican 4 Pinocchio...
President Joe Biden says not to tell on him for not wearing a...
Special Counsel to indict Hunter Biden on gun charges by the end of...
Mitch McConnell Breaks Silence Following 'Freezing' Incidents
U.N. chief already shifts from 'global boiling' to new term and the media's...
Try not to laugh at Karine Jean-Pierre's spin on why Biden walked out...
The complete human rights disaster that is illegal immigration
KJP Claims Biden's Maskless, Abrupt Exit From Medal of Honor Ceremony Was 'Very...
Trump tells Hugh Hewitt he WILL testify at his trials ... and Twitter...
Chicago suburb holding 'poverty simulation event' and you CAN'T make this stuff up
Loopy Leftist touts European bans on homeschooling and Americans aren't having any of...
Washington Post Columnist Rage Quits Hunter Biden Interview

Group sues to keep Donald Trump off the ballot in Colorado in 2024

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on September 06, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

You've by now probably heard from some liberal that Donald Trump isn't even eligible to be president according to the 14th Amendment. Trump led an insurrection against the country, and that disqualifies him. A group in Colorado has filed a lawsuit to keep Trump off the 2024 ballot in the state, which sure sounds a lot like election interference.

ABC News reports:

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics (CREW), a Washington-based watchdog group, on Wednesday filed a lawsuit on behalf of a handful of voters seeking to bar former President Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot in Colorado under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment based on his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The suit -- quickly dismissed by Trump's team -- marks one of the first serious challenges to his qualifications as a presidential candidate based on a 14th Amendment argument.

Section 3 states that someone isn't eligible for future office if, while they were previously in office, they took an oath to support the Constitution but then "engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or [gave] aid or comfort to the enemies thereof," unless they are granted amnesty by a two-thirds vote of Congress.

That seems to assume that Trump incited the "insurrection" or somehow took place in it. Trump was impeached for it but acquitted by the Senate.

Recommended

WaPo fact-checker handles Biden email pseudonym scandal by giving a Republican 4 Pinocchios
Doug P.

It seems like a sure way to ensure a ton of write-ins.

It will be interesting to see how CREW proves in court that Trump is guilty of insurrection. He hasn't been tried yet.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: BALLOTS COLORADO DONALD TRUMP LAWSUIT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WaPo fact-checker handles Biden email pseudonym scandal by giving a Republican 4 Pinocchios
Doug P.
Georgia Prosecutor plays an 'UNO REVERSE' and slaps RICO charges on 61 Leftist ANTIFA militants
justmindy
The Democrats pounce on the same old gun control rhetoric YAWN
RickRobinson
Gun safe manufacturer tries to explain why they gave the FBI a customer's access code
Doug P.
Try not to laugh at Karine Jean-Pierre's spin on why Biden walked out of Medal of Honor ceremony
Doug P.
U.N. chief already shifts from 'global boiling' to new term and the media's happy to help push it
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
WaPo fact-checker handles Biden email pseudonym scandal by giving a Republican 4 Pinocchios Doug P.