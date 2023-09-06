Group sues to keep Donald Trump off the ballot in Colorado in 2024

You've by now probably heard from some liberal that Donald Trump isn't even eligible to be president according to the 14th Amendment. Trump led an insurrection against the country, and that disqualifies him. A group in Colorado has filed a lawsuit to keep Trump off the 2024 ballot in the state, which sure sounds a lot like election interference.

BREAKING: Group files lawsuit seeking to bar former Pres. Trump from the 2024 ballot in Colorado, citing the 14th Amendment. https://t.co/VnZVqPTZ6k — ABC News (@ABC) September 6, 2023

ABC News reports:

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics (CREW), a Washington-based watchdog group, on Wednesday filed a lawsuit on behalf of a handful of voters seeking to bar former President Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot in Colorado under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment based on his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The suit -- quickly dismissed by Trump's team -- marks one of the first serious challenges to his qualifications as a presidential candidate based on a 14th Amendment argument. Section 3 states that someone isn't eligible for future office if, while they were previously in office, they took an oath to support the Constitution but then "engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or [gave] aid or comfort to the enemies thereof," unless they are granted amnesty by a two-thirds vote of Congress.

That seems to assume that Trump incited the "insurrection" or somehow took place in it. Trump was impeached for it but acquitted by the Senate.

And I hope the FREE citizens in Colorado turn around and sue them for election interference AND freedom to vote & trying to end democracy, you know, the thing you’re always screaming about — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) September 6, 2023

Absent a legal or judicial conviction, particularly for sedition (which no prosecutor has charged), this seems to be a political attack via the court system. If, as seems likely, lower courts rule against #Trump, this will need to be resolved quickly by #SCOTUS. — Howell Scott (@fromlaw2grace) September 6, 2023

They know SCOTUS won’t allow it. They’re doing it for attention. — Sean O'Connor (@NewSeanO) September 6, 2023

Never gonna happen… — Bill Hinds (@billhinds302) September 6, 2023

Unconstitutional. Get bent — Bobby D. (@RealSaltySlim) September 6, 2023

Bitter activists and rich donors love this kind of vendetta, but it won't end up well for their party to forcibly deny their opponent ballot access. — Lex Jurgen (@Lex_Jurgen) September 6, 2023

It seems like a sure way to ensure a ton of write-ins.

The only reason you’d do this is because you know Trump can beat you—and he WILL beat you—because you can’t cheat big enough this time to “win.”



Keep trying everything you can to turn this country communist. Good will win in the end. — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) September 6, 2023

It will be interesting to see how CREW proves in court that Trump is guilty of insurrection. He hasn't been tried yet.

***