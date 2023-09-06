Antony Blinken assures Ukraine that we stand with them, for as long as it takes

President Joe Biden has said pretty much the same thing — the U.S. will stand with Ukraine against Russia no matter how long it takes. As Twitchy reported, Secretary of State Antony Blinken flew to Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and let him know that another billion dollars is coming his way.

Whoever runs Blinken's Twitter feed thought it was a good idea to remind Americans of our unwavering commitment to Ukraine in this proxy war with Russia.

Met with President @ZelenskyyUA to convey the United States’ unwavering commitment to Ukraine and its people. We stand with Ukraine, for as long as it takes. pic.twitter.com/NugwW6eeKA — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) September 6, 2023





Stay in Kiev and grab a rifle then, @SecBlinken — John Tabor (@TacTabor) September 6, 2023

As long as it takes pic.twitter.com/hi5gr4Nt3k — Kishor_Blue (joined 2011) (@KishorBlue2) September 6, 2023

Pay attention to the phrase "as long as it takes." Their goal here is not victory. The goal is continuing the war. The military-industrial complex was livid when the U.S. finally left Afghanistan, and the forever war in Ukraine is their ticket back onto the gravy train. https://t.co/lFzoAvYHUv — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 6, 2023

Yeah. They'll never admit what "it" really is. — Lisa ❤️️ Liberty (@LisaLuvsLiberty) September 6, 2023

What's the end game?



Is all they would ask, if the other party were in charge. — Matthew Linder (@LinderMatthew) September 6, 2023

Where has all the money gone? What is the end game? As long as what takes? Would not send another dime over there — douglas lloyd (@douglaslloyd5) September 6, 2023

Kiev regime is not looking for a victory, not even a Pyrrhic victory, but a Pyrrhic defeat.

In the sense that they have turned every defeat into an opportunity for getting more Western money. — Arte Clandestino de Hierro (@arte_hierro) September 6, 2023

For as long as what takes? — ChadGPT (@AIRobotComic) September 6, 2023

Until Ukraine defeats Russia and regains its territory?

***