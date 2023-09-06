Antony Blinken assures Ukraine that we stand with them, for as long as it takes

Judge orders Texas to remove floating barriers aimed at deterring migrants
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on September 06, 2023
Screenshot

President Joe Biden has said pretty much the same thing — the U.S. will stand with Ukraine against Russia no matter how long it takes. As Twitchy reported, Secretary of State Antony Blinken flew to Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and let him know that another billion dollars is coming his way.

Whoever runs Blinken's Twitter feed thought it was a good idea to remind Americans of our unwavering commitment to Ukraine in this proxy war with Russia.


Until Ukraine defeats Russia and regains its territory?

***

