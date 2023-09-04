POLITICO reporter: GOP will try to impeach Joe Biden on evidence that doesn't exist

It's the phrase every new outlet is required to carry when writing about Hunter Biden's shady overseas dealings — so far, nothing has pointed to President Joe Biden doing anything wrong. There's zero evidence, except for an FBI informant, two of Hunter Biden's former business associates, and the aliases and shell corporations dug up by the House Oversight GOP. But just to make it clear, Joe is clean of all this … he just liked to call into his son's business meetings to talk about the weather.

Heidi Przybyla, POLITICO's national investigative correspondent was dropping the line as late as this Sunday morning when she got everything backward. There's plenty of evidence against Biden and the Republicans won't be trying to impeach Biden … House Speaker Kevin McCarthy keeps teasing it, but never goes forward.

So much for @Politico national investigative reporter @HeidiReports doing any investigating: Republicans are “going to try to impeach Joe Biden based on charges that don’t exist and evidence that doesn’t exist.” #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/TulzpDp6q2 — Brent Baker 🇺🇦 (@BrentHBaker) September 3, 2023

@HeidiReports , you need to remove "investigative correspondent" from your bio and jobs description. — Kevin (@kevinpost) September 3, 2023

@peterbakernyt @MZHemingway @KimStrassel



It's always disconcerting to see how far removed from reality partisan journalists actually are. Theirs is a very special progressive bubble.



Unlike Democrats, who have to face voters, they're totally removed. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) September 3, 2023

She beclowns herself — TXGal (@LisaWasHere7713) September 4, 2023

There is substantial evidence



And @RobertKennedyJr is an opponent, no matter how much they choose to ignore it. — 𝕊𝕦𝕞𝕞𝕖𝕣 👩🏻‍🌾☀🐓 (@azinthegarden) September 3, 2023

What really frustrates me is that evidence DOES exist. And it is the responsibility of all citizens to examine it and decide for themselves whether they believe it supports the allegations.



She is paid to use words. — NDencodarlin (@dencodarlin01) September 3, 2023

Fake news. There is mounds of evidence Joe Biden is a crook. The question is will your brainwashed programming allow the evidence to sink in. — RPK (@RPK_) September 3, 2023

This is not a case of her being uninformed. She is blatantly lying when she says "evidence that doesn't exist". You can say it's circumstantial or not beyond a reasonable doubt but the fact that there IS lots of evidence is beyond dispute — Shane (@woodard9978) September 4, 2023

There's no evidence that exists. And Hunter's laptop was a Russian disinformation op and the FBI sat on for more than a year.

When do these journalists think this investigation is going to turn around their way? They're just praying Robert L. Peters' emails don't get released.

