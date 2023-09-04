Elon Musk is facing a parent's nightmare and it explains why he rightfully...
POLITICO reporter: GOP will try to impeach Joe Biden on evidence that doesn't exist

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on September 04, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

It's the phrase every new outlet is required to carry when writing about Hunter Biden's shady overseas dealings — so far, nothing has pointed to President Joe Biden doing anything wrong. There's zero evidence, except for an FBI informant, two of Hunter Biden's former business associates, and the aliases and shell corporations dug up by the House Oversight GOP. But just to make it clear, Joe is clean of all this … he just liked to call into his son's business meetings to talk about the weather.

Heidi Przybyla, POLITICO's national investigative correspondent was dropping the line as late as this Sunday morning when she got everything backward. There's plenty of evidence against Biden and the Republicans won't be trying to impeach Biden … House Speaker Kevin McCarthy keeps teasing it, but never goes forward.

There's no evidence that exists. And Hunter's laptop was a Russian disinformation op and the FBI sat on for more than a year.

When do these journalists think this investigation is going to turn around their way? They're just praying Robert L. Peters' emails don't get released. 

***

