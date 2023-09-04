Joe Biden notes that his successor, the great real estate builder, didn't build a damn thing

It's Labor Day, one of President Joe Biden's favorite days where he can catch up with his blue-collar buddies he used to hang with in Scranton. Biden's out and about and taking potshots at Donald Trump, saying that the great real estate builder didn't build a damn thing.
BIDEN: "Guess what? The great real estate builder, the last guy here, he didn’t build a damn thing!" pic.twitter.com/GXmZBy8N32— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 4, 2023
Biden doesn't mention he had bipartisan support for his massive infrastructure bill, which would go to fix things like that bridge he saw collapse in Pittsburgh.
Sounds familiar? pic.twitter.com/HxJq8o6NTy— Pro1stAmendment+ 🙏 ✝️ 💙 🇺🇸🩸🗡 (@Pro1stAmendment) September 4, 2023
I feel like the 100s of miles of border wall and barriers would beg to differ— Vis 🇺🇸 (@NamelessVisage) September 4, 2023
Biden is lying again.— Texas Rose 🤠☦️ (@TexasRose1836) September 4, 2023
Those cages they kept migrant kids in? Those were built by the Obama administration, of which Biden was a part.
More lying, and coughing into his hand, as usual.— GritCityKitty (@MelisseSwartwo1) September 4, 2023
Look how he’s walking, that’s all you need to know— Esteban Rafael • 𝕏 (@EstebanRafaelJr) September 4, 2023
This is what he’s going to campaign on? Trump didn’t build anything and he did?— Reaganette (@Ezinger44) September 4, 2023
"Look at this great war in Ukraine I built"— Th1nkaboutit (@Th1nkaboutit1) September 4, 2023
Says the guy who’s been in government for 40 years and has done nothing but leave a wake of distraction and corruption in his wake.— JG (@atribecallddude) September 4, 2023
Bro, you’ve been in Washington for like 40 years… time to stop blaming others, regardless who it is. What a grifter…— Gonzo Naturalist (@gonzonaturalist) September 4, 2023
Was has Biden built? Back when he was vice president his boss claimed he'd build a high-speed rail network across the country. And where's Pete Buttigieg been? On leave, or scouting out racist overpasses?
***
