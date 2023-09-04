Biden biographer says he has insecurities about being 'perceived as stupid'
Joe Biden notes that his successor, the great real estate builder, didn't build a damn thing

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on September 04, 2023
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

It's Labor Day, one of President Joe Biden's favorite days where he can catch up with his blue-collar buddies he used to hang with in Scranton. Biden's out and about and taking potshots at Donald Trump, saying that the great real estate builder didn't build a damn thing.

Biden doesn't mention he had bipartisan support for his massive infrastructure bill, which would go to fix things like that bridge he saw collapse in Pittsburgh.

Those cages they kept migrant kids in? Those were built by the Obama administration, of which Biden was a part.

Was has Biden built? Back when he was vice president his boss claimed he'd build a high-speed rail network across the country. And where's Pete Buttigieg been? On leave, or scouting out racist overpasses?

