CEO is seeing a lot of hate speech on X lately, which is neither 'free' nor protected speech

Eventually, the original poster bragged that he'd graduated from the Annenberg School of Communications, where he learned that it's neither free nor protected speech to yell "Fire!" in a crowded theater.

To be super clear, I’m pro free speech, but against anti-Semitism of any kind — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 4, 2023

Seeing lots of hate speech on X lately… that’s not “free” or protected speech. — Ross Gerber (@GerberKawasaki) September 4, 2023

All legal speech is free speech, regardless of what you personally think about it. — Techgnostik 🫶 (@Techgnostik) September 4, 2023

That incorrect with the simplest example being “yelling fire in a packed theater “ is not free or protected speech. This was actually what I studied in school. Annenberg school of communications. — Ross Gerber (@GerberKawasaki) September 4, 2023

“Hate speech” is free speech. SCOTUS confirmed 9-0. — Floridian 🇺🇸 FA/FO (@RandomFLDude) September 4, 2023

Hate speech, whether or not you or I like it, is definitely protected speech in the U.S. — James Fishback (@j_fishback) September 4, 2023

Hate speech isn’t free speech pic.twitter.com/MjtIDPjrmV — chuckles (@Buchiimaine) September 4, 2023

Oh shut up Ross. Hate speech is protected speech. Otherwise you're not allowed to spread your hate speech about those who practice hate speech. Ironic much? — Ryan Johnson (@amdphreak) September 4, 2023

Yes it is. The very definition of protected speech, you imbecile. — TomFullery (@TomFullerty) September 4, 2023

We're surprised he hasn't deleted this thread yet … it's embarrassing.

