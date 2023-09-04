Biden biographer says he has insecurities about being 'perceived as stupid'

So that's why they picked Kamala Harris to run with Joe Biden … so he wouldn't be the dumbest person on stage everywhere they appeared together. Biden definitely has his insecurities — question him at a campaign event and he'll challenge you to pushups — but one of his biggest insecurities is being perceived as stupid, says his biographer Franklin Foer.
WATCH: Biden has “insecurities” about being “perceived as stupid,” says @FranklinFoer, who wrote a book about the president’s first term.— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) September 3, 2023
“He has this plagiarism scandal back in the 1980s. So when he walks into an interview ... he wants to have mastery of what he’s discussing pic.twitter.com/6oEXXE7vbm
True. He's an idiot, and everyone knows it.— JWF (@JammieWF) September 4, 2023
He graduated at the top of his law school!
What?— Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 4, 2023
Well...Not just stupid but racist. https://t.co/G4XKXhD6PD— Hollywood Resistance (@ResistItAllTX) September 4, 2023
Our expectations were never truly high, but damn— Rogue Gamecock Elf🐿 (@TheRogue_Elf) September 4, 2023
“Mastery”? Come on— ace (@andycampwrites) September 4, 2023
If he was a light bulb, he'd be shining feebly at 5 watts.— Mark Francisco (@RumpShotEarp) September 4, 2023
He has little notes to tell him when he should sit down. Please don’t tell us he controls policy discussions…— Luke Gandalf Potter (@twitservative) September 4, 2023
Powerful Dems scared this guy after his book came out. He even sounds scared and cautious answering that question and twisting like a pretzel to put a smile on a declining adled president.— Dr. Theo (@Tedlinknews) September 4, 2023
With all the news breaking about the Biden scandals you'd think "Meet the Press" could find a better guest than Biden's biographer.
