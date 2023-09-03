Biden blasted for saying 'Nobody intelligent can deny the impact of the climate...
Rebekah Jones offers counseling to teenager ATTACKED by Ron DeSantis

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on September 02, 2023
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Give this editor time to sort this out … we've got a Daily Beast story about Gov. Ron DeSantis intimidating a 15-year-old, NBC News' Ben Collins calling the story insane, and serial liar Rebekah Jones reaching out to the boy.

We'll start here:

Jake Lahut writes for The Daily Beast:

Quinn Mitchell has seen at least 35 presidential candidates in person since 2019, when he first started showing up at New Hampshire primary events to ask them questions.

Not a single one of them had ever treated the now-15-year-old as if he were a threat—until Ron DeSantis came to town.

It all started with a straightforward question. In June, when DeSantis stopped for a town hall event in Hollis, Mitchell raised his hand in the crowd.

“Do you believe that Trump violated the peaceful transfer of power,” the teenager asked the governor, “a key principle of American democracy that we must uphold?”

DeSantis dodged the question and said Americans shouldn’t get stuck in the past, but not before remarking—in a somewhat impressed, incredulous tone—on Mitchell’s age. “Are you in high school?” the governor asked.

That was being attacked? No, this was … the kid kind of follows DeSantis around:

Speaking about it for the first time in an interview with The Daily Beast, Mitchell says that he was grabbed and physically intimidated by DeSantis security at two subsequent campaign stops, where the candidate’s staffers also monitored him in a way he perceived as hostile.

The experience, Mitchell said, was “horrifying” and amounted to “intimidation.”

So now DeSantis has his goons intimidating a 15-year-old kid? That checks out. But Jones, who knows what it's like to suffer an intimidation campaign, reached out:

We never question a story we get from Rebekah Jones through Ben Collins from The Daily Beast.

***

