Rebekah Jones offers counseling to teenager ATTACKED by Ron DeSantis

Give this editor time to sort this out … we've got a Daily Beast story about Gov. Ron DeSantis intimidating a 15-year-old, NBC News' Ben Collins calling the story insane, and serial liar Rebekah Jones reaching out to the boy.

We'll start here:

This story is absolutely insane.https://t.co/u4EMSvTh8R — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) September 1, 2023

Jake Lahut writes for The Daily Beast:

Quinn Mitchell has seen at least 35 presidential candidates in person since 2019, when he first started showing up at New Hampshire primary events to ask them questions. Not a single one of them had ever treated the now-15-year-old as if he were a threat—until Ron DeSantis came to town. It all started with a straightforward question. In June, when DeSantis stopped for a town hall event in Hollis, Mitchell raised his hand in the crowd. “Do you believe that Trump violated the peaceful transfer of power,” the teenager asked the governor, “a key principle of American democracy that we must uphold?” DeSantis dodged the question and said Americans shouldn’t get stuck in the past, but not before remarking—in a somewhat impressed, incredulous tone—on Mitchell’s age. “Are you in high school?” the governor asked.

That was being attacked? No, this was … the kid kind of follows DeSantis around:

Speaking about it for the first time in an interview with The Daily Beast, Mitchell says that he was grabbed and physically intimidated by DeSantis security at two subsequent campaign stops, where the candidate’s staffers also monitored him in a way he perceived as hostile. The experience, Mitchell said, was “horrifying” and amounted to “intimidation.”

So now DeSantis has his goons intimidating a 15-year-old kid? That checks out. But Jones, who knows what it's like to suffer an intimidation campaign, reached out:

Hey, Quinn. I'm sorry for what you experienced. From one DeSantis target to another, hang in there. If you ever want to talk, DM me. Sadly, there are quite a few of us.https://t.co/CGelw4pihd — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) September 2, 2023

Criminally sentenced stalker Rebekah Jones is asking a 15 year old to DM her. pic.twitter.com/kzg6w0iGBn — Max-a-Lago X (@MaxNordau) September 2, 2023

Stay as far away from her as you can, @intothetussle, she is trying to ride your coattails.... — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) September 2, 2023

She just wasted her morning writing a big Substack post about this, too, trying to be relevant. — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) September 2, 2023

God, Rebekah Jones is so desperate. Instead of spending time with her own children, she’s busy bogarting this kid’s story 🥴



All because she’s the ultimate RDS victim. Straight up pathetic — Plato’s Pizza Party (@platosparty) September 2, 2023

"Oh wow DeSantis 'attacked' someone! Quick I have to latch onto their social media, and tweet out my blog post at anyone who talks about this story that has nothing to do with me!" - desperate hanger-on pic.twitter.com/LqBbdT8BYw — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) September 2, 2023

We never question a story we get from Rebekah Jones through Ben Collins from The Daily Beast.

