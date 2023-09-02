MSNBC panel says Joe Biden is decent in ways the GOP 'could never fathom'

Rebekah Jones offers counseling to teenager ATTACKED by Ron DeSantis
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on September 02, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Remember when Devon Archer said that Vice President Joe Biden was "the brand" companies were looking for when they hired his son and put him on corporate boards?

And what does the Biden brand entail? The man loves his son, he loves his (seven) grandkids. He loves everybody. And nobody remembers what he was like as a senator.

That "brand" was close to being tarnished when Maureen Dowd reminded Biden that he has seven grandchildren in a New York Times column. The damn broke after that: How does loving family man Biden not acknowledge the existence of his son's child? Things got so bad that Biden announced at last that he has seven grandchildren.

So forgive us that The Bulwark's Tim Miller is still sticking to the "brand" the DNC sold us in 2020.

The piece begins with Biden not making fun of Mitch McConnell freezing up. That was "as decent and civil as they come," said host Stephanie Ruhle.

She then asked political analyst Juanita Tolliver, “Do you think Americans are noticing?”

Tolliver thought they are, “Absolutely! The president speaks with a level of compassion and humility there that Republicans could never fathom or even convey.”

After arguing that McConnell’s condition puts Republicans in a tough spot given their criticisms of Biden’s age, Tolliver also claimed “But, the way that the president is responding to this, is that normalcy, is that compassion, is that humanity that people did support in 2020.”

After Tolliver wandered off topic and speculated how McConnell’s condition will impact Congressional business, Ruhle turned to The Bulwark’s Tim Miller and wondered, “Civility and decency are long part of Joe Biden's brand. They have been his whole career. How long, Tim, do you think he can maintain and stay on that high road if he's facing Donald Trump in the election?”

Miller was thrilled with the question, “He did in 2020. He's continued to stay on it. I'm just happy you brought this up because it is just such a contrast and I don't think he gets enough credit for it.”

The Bulwark is a NeverTrump operation but is rooting for another Biden term as hard as it can.

The press should be going crazy over how many times Biden has snapped at reporters and asked if they knew how to do their jobs. We don't care if the first family gathers on the balcony for fireworks or on the lawn to celebrate trans flashers — we don't buy this "family" bit at all. You don't repeatedly lie about where your son died. That's as indecent as it gets.

***

