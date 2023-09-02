David Axelrod not sure which disaster Ron DeSantis is referring to: the hurricane or his campaign

Cue up the drummer for a little BA-BOOM CRASH to accent this gem from David Axelrod. Axelrod's got what to talk about, Joe Biden? The memo has gone out again that Biden is really old. Instead of trashing Team Trump Saturday, Axelrod set his eye on Ron DeSantis:

.@RonDeSantis says he can't meet up with @POTUS because of the disaster. Not clear whether he means the storm or his campaign to date. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) September 2, 2023

Is POTUS back to work yet? It's a holiday weekend.

Probably has more important things to do than listen to an 80 year 1/2 retiree talk about how the hurricane was just like the time he spilled a glass of water on his carpet. https://t.co/RKmkq53Xlz — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 2, 2023

Imagine supporting JOE BIDEN and tweeting something like this 😂 https://t.co/jDg8YOpEdP — DeSanity Bear🐻🐊 (@VP72801) September 2, 2023

Fact-check: True.

Unlike Biden, @GovRonDeSantis doesn’t vacation while people suffer under a tragedy. He actually works. https://t.co/yIRn0iu7kI — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 2, 2023

False dichotomy. It also could be because Ron doesn't have the energy to interpret the mumbling and hear about the hurricane Joe confronted back in college. https://t.co/7ZourwhRMI — Michael Hausam (@MPHaus) September 2, 2023

DeSantis has all the right enemies. https://t.co/elw1OHetCo — Chris (@CalumetCtyGOP) September 2, 2023

That's not a bad point. Especially Democratic swamp-dwellers like Axelrod.

