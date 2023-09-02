'What the hell is THIS?' Social distancing appeared to be back in play...
Tucker Makes Stunning Prediction About How They'll Try to Get Trump Next

David Axelrod not sure which disaster Ron DeSantis is referring to: the hurricane or his campaign

Brett T.  |  4:00 PM on September 02, 2023

Cue up the drummer for a little BA-BOOM CRASH to accent this gem from David Axelrod. Axelrod's got what to talk about, Joe Biden? The memo has gone out again that Biden is really old. Instead of trashing Team Trump Saturday, Axelrod set his eye on Ron DeSantis:

Is POTUS back to work yet? It's a holiday weekend.

Fact-check: True.

Doug P.

