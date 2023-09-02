Rebekah Jones offers counseling to teenager ATTACKED by Ron DeSantis
Biden blasted for saying 'Nobody intelligent can deny the impact of the climate...
Dr. Jill and President Joe Biden meet with survivors of Hurricane Idalia
Let's talk about January 6 sentencing
Victor Shi says Ron DeSantis is 'truly evil & pathetic' for not meeting...
Volleyball player injured by trans player reflects back on progress at 1 year...
Harry Sisson: Texas Republicans are quite literally trying to trap pregnant women in...
'What the hell is THIS?' Social distancing appeared to be back in play...
David Axelrod not sure which disaster Ron DeSantis is referring to: the hurricane...
Glenn Greenwald has trouble finding the words to describe that Philip Bump meltdown
Jimmy Buffett also being remembered for this 'so perfect' cameo in Jurassic World
Reimagining Watergate with the current state of the Washington Post
Nancy Pelosi goes full 'basket of deplorables' in describing voters Dems will 'never...
Jonathan Turley, Miranda Devine & others eulogize #journalism after Philip Bump's meltdown

CNN analyst Adam Kinzinger TORCHES Ron DeSantis for not meeting with President Biden

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on September 02, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

It's been a pretty light news day, but Twitter (X) is lit up with opinions on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis not meeting with President Joe Biden on Saturday in Maui. All of the youngsters on Team Trump's and Team Biden's payrolls are xeeting and posting TikTok videos of their rage.

We weren't going to do another post on that subject, but we didn't know that CNN senior political analyst Adam Kinzinger had TORCHED DeSantis for blowing off Biden.

Tommy Christopher writes:

CNN analyst Adam Kinzinger tore into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for refusing to meet President Joe Biden at a Hurricane Idalia site after the meeting had already been agreed to.

President Biden announced Friday that he would be traveling to Florida to survey damage from the hurricane that made landfall there this week, and confirmed to CNN that he would be meeting with DeSantis. But hours later the governor’s office told CNN they had no plans for such a meeting, citing logistical concerns. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell told CNN the meeting had been “mutually agreed” beforehand and the White House confirmed.

Sounds like someone's lying.

Recommended

Biden blasted for saying 'Nobody intelligent can deny the impact of the climate crisis anymore'
FuzzyChimp

Biden looks like he's still trying to make up for that "no comment" incident. And he's still promised to visit East Palestine one day. DeSantis ought to go there.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: ADAM KINZINGER CNN FLORIDA HURRICANE JOE BIDEN RON DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden blasted for saying 'Nobody intelligent can deny the impact of the climate crisis anymore'
FuzzyChimp
Rebekah Jones offers counseling to teenager ATTACKED by Ron DeSantis
Brett T.
'What the hell is THIS?' Social distancing appeared to be back in play during Biden's Florida visit
Doug P.
Victor Shi says Ron DeSantis is 'truly evil & pathetic' for not meeting with Joe Biden
Brett T.
Dr. Jill and President Joe Biden meet with survivors of Hurricane Idalia
Brett T.
Glenn Greenwald has trouble finding the words to describe that Philip Bump meltdown
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Biden blasted for saying 'Nobody intelligent can deny the impact of the climate crisis anymore' FuzzyChimp