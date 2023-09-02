CNN analyst Adam Kinzinger TORCHES Ron DeSantis for not meeting with President Biden

It's been a pretty light news day, but Twitter (X) is lit up with opinions on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis not meeting with President Joe Biden on Saturday in Maui. All of the youngsters on Team Trump's and Team Biden's payrolls are xeeting and posting TikTok videos of their rage.

We weren't going to do another post on that subject, but we didn't know that CNN senior political analyst Adam Kinzinger had TORCHED DeSantis for blowing off Biden.

'Absolutely Outrageous!' Republican CNN Analyst TORCHES DeSantis For Not Meeting Biden During Hurricane Idalia Visit https://t.co/37HvayVj8M — Mediaite (@Mediaite) September 2, 2023

Why won't he do what CNN wants him to do? https://t.co/6zImlVYalF — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 2, 2023

NO COMMENT. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 2, 2023

Tommy Christopher writes:

CNN analyst Adam Kinzinger tore into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for refusing to meet President Joe Biden at a Hurricane Idalia site after the meeting had already been agreed to. President Biden announced Friday that he would be traveling to Florida to survey damage from the hurricane that made landfall there this week, and confirmed to CNN that he would be meeting with DeSantis. But hours later the governor’s office told CNN they had no plans for such a meeting, citing logistical concerns. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell told CNN the meeting had been “mutually agreed” beforehand and the White House confirmed.

Sounds like someone's lying.

From the Gov's team: “In these rural communities, and so soon after impact, the security preparations alone that would go into setting up such a meeting would shut down ongoing recovery efforts,” — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 2, 2023

What?! It would be a complete waste of time to meet with Biden. — idrawrobots (@idrawrobots) September 2, 2023

Senile old guy who frequently doesn't know what's going on: I'm meeting with DeSantis



Team DeSantis: What? We didn't agree to that



State media outlets: HOW DARE DESANTIS SNUB THE PRESIDENT!?!!!



🤡🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/hAAWphPZCI — Tom Kattman (@TomKattman) September 2, 2023

Remind me, again, what office Kinzinger currently holds. Oh, that's right. None. He'll never be elected again. — Thomas Macioszek 🇺🇸🐊📸 (@TBGTOMCOM) September 2, 2023

" I know your pain, I lost my son Beau in a hurricane"



~Joe Biden, probably — mallen2023 (@mallen202311572) September 2, 2023

Biden looks like he's still trying to make up for that "no comment" incident. And he's still promised to visit East Palestine one day. DeSantis ought to go there.

