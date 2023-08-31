Rolling Stone has the manifesto for the racist Jacksonville killer already
Karine Jean-Pierre says she can't keep up with President Joe Biden
Former President Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia
So, there is WAY more to the story of a DeSantis 'Super PAC'...
Gov. Glenn Youngkin 'secretly removed' suicide prevention resources for LGBTQ youth
Parents reminded that they do not own their children, who are people, not...
KJP: Biden Has 'Done More to Secure the Border...Than Anybody Else'
Riley Gaines drops ANOTHER heavy mic (along with many trophies) on Keith Olbermann
Biden says government's 'gonna need a whole hell of a lot more money'...
I'm about to tell the truth. QUICK, ALERT THE AUTHORITIES!
Eric Swalwell who's been SIGNIFICANTLY owned for his gun post owned AGAIN for...
DeSantis takes win in 'National Young Republican's' poll with Trump finishing a razor...
Mitch McConnell Freezes Up a Second Time
L.A. officials want Texas criminally charged for sending illegals to their 'sanctuary city...

The Nation puzzled by heartland America's 'harsh sexual morality' and its love for teen moms

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on August 31, 2023
Twitter

We think The Nation ought to change its name to The Bubble or something because it sure doesn't know much about the actual nation. This tweet is almost a parody, but to the writer, it's a serious question. The church condemns premarital sex, and yet young mothers aren't shunned by the village. How is a brain supposed to process that?

Katha Pollitt writes:

From early childhood, women received the message—in Sunday school, church services, and religious social gatherings—that they were meant to be subservient “helpmeets” to men and should limit their aspirations, their education, and their ability to support themselves. If a mate was violent, drunken, irresponsible, it was the woman’s fault, and prayer was the answer. While the church promoted a harsh sexual morality—the ideal was early marriage, followed by babies, ASAP—it sent a mixed message: Premarital sex was sinful, but teens who had babies were revered as mothers. Evangelicalism thus ensured that many women would end up having kids before they were ready, going from one unstable relationship to the next. Thanks to the church’s disempowering teachings, they couldn’t imagine life without a man and couldn’t support themselves and their children on their own. “If you were to place a map of white evangelical Protestants over maps of women dying young and overdosing on drugs and going without jobs,” [Monica] Potts writes, “they’d line up.”

Recommended

So, there is WAY more to the story of a DeSantis 'Super PAC' reportedly switching allegiances
justmindy

Monica Potts "escaped" Clinton, Arkansas, but her friend was not so lucky.

So this is heartland America? No wonder they call it flyover country, right?

The church's "harsh sexual reality" is that from which Potts escaped. Better to have your teen girl read explicit anal sex instructions in Teen Vogue, and if the man manages to sneak into her bonus hole, there's always abortion. That's the truly moral way.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: CHURCH SEX THE NATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So, there is WAY more to the story of a DeSantis 'Super PAC' reportedly switching allegiances
justmindy
Riley Gaines drops ANOTHER heavy mic (along with many trophies) on Keith Olbermann
Doug P.
Rolling Stone has the manifesto for the racist Jacksonville killer already
Brett T.
Parents reminded that they do not own their children, who are people, not things
Brett T.
Karine Jean-Pierre says she can't keep up with President Joe Biden
Brett T.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin 'secretly removed' suicide prevention resources for LGBTQ youth
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
So, there is WAY more to the story of a DeSantis 'Super PAC' reportedly switching allegiances justmindy