The Nation puzzled by heartland America's 'harsh sexual morality' and its love for...
Karine Jean-Pierre says she can't keep up with President Joe Biden
Former President Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia
So, there is WAY more to the story of a DeSantis 'Super PAC'...
Gov. Glenn Youngkin 'secretly removed' suicide prevention resources for LGBTQ youth
Parents reminded that they do not own their children, who are people, not...
KJP: Biden Has 'Done More to Secure the Border...Than Anybody Else'
Riley Gaines drops ANOTHER heavy mic (along with many trophies) on Keith Olbermann
Biden says government's 'gonna need a whole hell of a lot more money'...
I'm about to tell the truth. QUICK, ALERT THE AUTHORITIES!
Eric Swalwell who's been SIGNIFICANTLY owned for his gun post owned AGAIN for...
DeSantis takes win in 'National Young Republican's' poll with Trump finishing a razor...
Mitch McConnell Freezes Up a Second Time
L.A. officials want Texas criminally charged for sending illegals to their 'sanctuary city...

Rolling Stone has the manifesto for the racist Jacksonville killer already

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on August 31, 2023
AP Photo/John Raoux, File

People are literally blaming Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for inspiring a shooter to kill three black Dollar General customers; DeSantis, you see, had done things like take a pass on the College Board's African American Studies class. And don't forget all of those other anti-black policies … whatever they may be.

As usual, it didn't take long for this shooter's manifesto to leak to the press. Rolling Stone has read it:

He was right about Clarence Thomas but wrong about just everything else.

Meanwhile:

Recommended

So, there is WAY more to the story of a DeSantis 'Super PAC' reportedly switching allegiances
justmindy


And Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly are both white, but they also suck.

Rolling Stone was obviously glad they found the name Clarence Thomas and were able to put it in a pull quote for the tweet.

How is the reporting going on that Nashville manifesto?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: CLARENCE THOMAS FLORIDA MASS SHOOTING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So, there is WAY more to the story of a DeSantis 'Super PAC' reportedly switching allegiances
justmindy
The Nation puzzled by heartland America's 'harsh sexual morality' and its love for teen moms
Brett T.
Riley Gaines drops ANOTHER heavy mic (along with many trophies) on Keith Olbermann
Doug P.
Parents reminded that they do not own their children, who are people, not things
Brett T.
Karine Jean-Pierre says she can't keep up with President Joe Biden
Brett T.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin 'secretly removed' suicide prevention resources for LGBTQ youth
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
So, there is WAY more to the story of a DeSantis 'Super PAC' reportedly switching allegiances justmindy