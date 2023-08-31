Rolling Stone has the manifesto for the racist Jacksonville killer already

People are literally blaming Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for inspiring a shooter to kill three black Dollar General customers; DeSantis, you see, had done things like take a pass on the College Board's African American Studies class. And don't forget all of those other anti-black policies … whatever they may be.

As usual, it didn't take long for this shooter's manifesto to leak to the press. Rolling Stone has read it:

EXCLUSIVE: Jacksonville shooter wanted Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly 'to be killed on sight' https://t.co/aDri8Mt0J8 — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) August 30, 2023

The shooter, in writings reviewed by @RollingStone, also praised Justice Clarence Thomas (“The rare principled conservative”) and Oklahoma City bomber Tim McVeigh. https://t.co/EjK6i3MAqN — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) August 30, 2023

He was right about Clarence Thomas but wrong about just everything else.

Meanwhile:

So this manifesto somehow leaked huh. Interesting. https://t.co/hiCbyokIkm — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 31, 2023

The Nashvile one is still top secret. — JohnX HamblinX (@JohnDHamblin) August 31, 2023

Where’s the Nashville killer’s manifesto?



Why is no one talking about it, let alone demanding it? — 𝙹𝚞𝚜𝚝 𝚊 𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚌𝚔🐥𝚝𝚠𝚎𝚎𝚝𝚒𝚗𝚐 (@KristineAz) August 31, 2023

Interesting how this manifesto somehow leaked within days of the shooting, yet it's been over 5 months since a trans shooter shot up a Christian school in Nashville and we still don't have the manifesto. — Leftism (@LeftismForU) August 31, 2023

Interesting to me which manifestos get released to the public. And which are withheld. — Jessica Green (@soupcanarchist) August 31, 2023

Does it make you at all curious that you've gotten this guy's entire life's work after a couple days, but you still can't see the Covenant shooter's manifesto? — adam (@SCAdamH) August 31, 2023

A journalist would ask why the Nashville shooter’s manifesto is still so closely guarded especially since this one was leaked right away. Seems politically motivated. — nobodyimportant (@nosoloco) August 31, 2023





The racist shooter that just wanted to kill blacks liked the Black Supreme Court Justice.



Lmfao. — Jswarens (@jeff_swarens) August 31, 2023

And Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly are both white, but they also suck.

This is weird. We don’t know about the Las Vegas shooter or the trans shooter or the Chinese shooter but we know about this. — Norman Stansfield (@normanstans94) August 31, 2023

Rolling Stone was obviously glad they found the name Clarence Thomas and were able to put it in a pull quote for the tweet.

How is the reporting going on that Nashville manifesto?

