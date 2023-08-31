Parents reminded that they do not own their children, who are people, not things

We've said before that part of the Black Lives Matter manifesto was to "disrupt the nuclear family." If you're presented with a chart of things that define "whiteness," the nuclear family is right in the middle.

We've featured several videos from Libs of TikTok of teachers telling their students, "If your parents don't accept you for who you are, I'm your family now." And it was just this spring that President Joe Biden declared, "There's no such thing as someone else's child. Our nation's children are all our children!"

Yeah, no. That's why the extremist white supremacist group Moms for Liberty insists, "We do not co-parent with the government."

The Rev. Dr. Jacqui Lewis is here to remind us that not even parents "own" their kids. Once they're born, they set their own terms.

Parents do not own their children. Kids are people, not things.



They have a right to privacy about their sexuality and gender identity—to choose when and to whom they share those intimate details about their life. — Rev. Dr. Jacqui Lewis (@RevJacquiLewis) August 30, 2023

Obviously you don't have children, groomer. — JWF (@JammieWF) August 31, 2023

They do not.

Especially when LGBTQ activists send them hormones online, LGBTQ books handed out by teachers give explicit instructions on using sex apps and how to erotically eat poop and orgs like the Trevor Project interview them on suicide with zero parental notice or consent. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) August 31, 2023

Stay away from my kid. — Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) August 31, 2023

I’m far from Christian and you are so off base here I am shocked you can get away with calling yourself a minister or anything remotely associated with God. — Heathen King (@justice_Tyr22) August 31, 2023

They aren't allowed to close their bedroom doors in my house so get bent. — MoronicHeadline (@MoronicHeadline) August 31, 2023

Do you understand what a guardian is? The parents are responsible their children until they reach the age of majority. Until then, children are not mature enough to make their own decisions. Teachers/therapists do not have a right to hide life-altering decisions from parents. — Plucky Sperm (@Crapplefratz) August 31, 2023

It's pretty clear when you put it like that. Parents don't "own" their children, but they're responsible for them through adulthood. Having a school not inform parents when their child displays gender dysphoria is good for the school because they can begin "affirming" the child's sexuality and lead them along the path to transition.

