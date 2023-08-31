KJP: Biden Has 'Done More to Secure the Border...Than Anybody Else'
Parents reminded that they do not own their children, who are people, not things

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on August 31, 2023
Sarah D.

We've said before that part of the Black Lives Matter manifesto was to "disrupt the nuclear family." If you're presented with a chart of things that define "whiteness," the nuclear family is right in the middle.

We've featured several videos from Libs of TikTok of teachers telling their students, "If your parents don't accept you for who you are, I'm your family now." And it was just this spring that President Joe Biden declared, "There's no such thing as someone else's child. Our nation's children are all our children!"

Yeah, no. That's why the extremist white supremacist group Moms for Liberty insists, "We do not co-parent with the government."

The Rev. Dr. Jacqui Lewis is here to remind us that not even parents "own" their kids. Once they're born, they set their own terms.

It's pretty clear when you put it like that. Parents don't "own" their children, but they're responsible for them through adulthood. Having a school not inform parents when their child displays gender dysphoria is good for the school because they can begin "affirming" the child's sexuality and lead them along the path to transition.

***

