Karine Jean-Pierre says she can't keep up with President Joe Biden

As Twitchy recently reported, an AP poll determined the words most people associate with "Joe Biden" are "old" and "confused." We know he's old; The Daily Beast did a piece called, "Biden Is Old. Deal With It." Biden uses the baby steps on Air Force Two almost all the time now.

For the 15 seconds or so when the press actually talked about the president's age, Jill Biden assured one reporter that her husband is up to the task and is willing to pit him against any 30-year-old to see if they can keep up. "How many 30-year-olds could travel to Poland, get on the train, go nine more hours, go to Ukraine, meet with President Zelenskyy?" she asked. All of them, Twitter answered.

Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about Biden's age and revealed that it's tough for her to keep up with the 80-year-old Biden.

Karine Jean-Pierre lays it on thick in response to polls showing most Americans say Biden is too old to run for re-election:



"It is hard for us to keep up with this president, who is constantly, constantly working every day to get things done!" pic.twitter.com/67BeUU86jC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 29, 2023

With respect, if you are having trouble keeping up with him, I would suggest going in for some diagnostics. This is like when that 20-something reporter “suffered” through RBG’s workout and it’s like, My Brother in Christ, this is embarrassing. https://t.co/ep5I5OH8yx — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) August 31, 2023

Yeah, sure looks grueling to keep up with pic.twitter.com/FWIfRUgfUp — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) August 31, 2023

I’m 70 and pretty sure I could run laps around him. KJP needs a medical checkup. — David Chown (@FarmTwitPDX) August 31, 2023

Think it’s hard for them to keep up with him, because he’s always wandering off and losing his detail — Jason Talley (@JasonT1015) August 31, 2023

Nothing worries me more than the idea that Joe Biden's staff cannot keep up with him. — True Joy (@TJ_the_Oculist) August 31, 2023

In fairness, the average staffer probably has never experienced 28 weeks of vacation per year. 😉 — Stephen (@KenGillingham) August 31, 2023

All press secretaries get paid to lie but this one has to put in so much effort it's no wonder she's exhausted enough to find a dementia patient outrunning her. — Mostly Peaceful Cat (@MaxPaxCat) August 31, 2023

This reminds us of that video the White House put out of President Barack Obama and Joe Biden jogging laps around the White House. It wasn't that long ago, but Biden is a totally different man now.

