Former President Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia
So, there is WAY more to the story of a DeSantis 'Super PAC'...
Parents reminded that they do not own their children, who are people, not...
KJP: Biden Has 'Done More to Secure the Border...Than Anybody Else'
Riley Gaines drops ANOTHER heavy mic (along with many trophies) on Keith Olbermann
Biden says government's 'gonna need a whole hell of a lot more money'...
I'm about to tell the truth. QUICK, ALERT THE AUTHORITIES!
Eric Swalwell who's been SIGNIFICANTLY owned for his gun post owned AGAIN for...
DeSantis takes win in 'National Young Republican's' poll with Trump finishing a razor...
Mitch McConnell Freezes Up a Second Time
L.A. officials want Texas criminally charged for sending illegals to their 'sanctuary city...
Ouch-ville, population THIS guy: David Hogg FACT-NUKED for exploiting UNC shooting in lame...
Gold star dad goes SCORCHED EARTH on Biden, holds NOTHING back and it's...
WaPo takes a look at Biden stories 'that cannot be verified' (guess what...

Gov. Glenn Youngkin 'secretly removed' suicide prevention resources for LGBTQ youth

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on August 31, 2023
AP Photo/Steve Helber

A lot of people in the media seem to think that Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is being prepped as the GOP's "fallback" candidate in case the Trump and DeSantis campaigns explode. He's done a lot of things for parents with kids in Virginia schools, as he promised on his first day.

Brian Taylor Cohen hosts a podcast called "No Lie," so it must be true. 

Jenna Portnoy reports:

The administration of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) quietly took down LGBTQ+ youth resources from a state website after a conservative media outlet questioned the links, records show, building on a pattern of removals derided by public health employees who say their work is being politicized.

Within hours of an inquiry from the Daily Wire, a dozen resources, including a live-chat online support group for teens, were removed from the state health department website at the direction of a Cabinet-level agency, according to emails obtained under the state’s open records law.

Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter framed the decision to remove LGBTQ+ youth resources as part of the governor’s emphasis on parents’ rights, a focus that helped him win in 2021 amid politically charged grievances over critical race theory, an academic framework for studying the history of systemic racism that teachers have said is not in Virginia public schools’ curriculum.

Recommended

So, there is WAY more to the story of a DeSantis 'Super PAC' reportedly switching allegiances
justmindy

“In Virginia, the governor will always reaffirm a parent’s role in their child’s life. Children belong to their parents, not the state,” Porter said in a statement. “The governor supports providing resources that are age appropriate however the government should not facilitate anonymous conversations between adults and children without a parent’s approval. Sexualizing children against a parent’s wishes doesn’t belong on a taxpayer supported website.”

So what we're hearing is the suicide prevention resources were chat rooms where kids could chat with LGBTQ adults anonymously. It sounds like Grindr, but state-sponsored.

Don't forget, you have no choice but to do whatever it takes to transition your child or they'll likely end up killing themselves. That's why it's so important to get those puberty blockers and hormones as soon as possible.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: SUICIDE LGBTQ GLENN YOUNGKIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So, there is WAY more to the story of a DeSantis 'Super PAC' reportedly switching allegiances
justmindy
Riley Gaines drops ANOTHER heavy mic (along with many trophies) on Keith Olbermann
Doug P.
Parents reminded that they do not own their children, who are people, not things
Brett T.
I'm about to tell the truth. QUICK, ALERT THE AUTHORITIES!
Sam J.
Biden says government's 'gonna need a whole hell of a lot more money' to spend
Doug P.
Eric Swalwell who's been SIGNIFICANTLY owned for his gun post owned AGAIN for saying he's NOT being owned
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
So, there is WAY more to the story of a DeSantis 'Super PAC' reportedly switching allegiances justmindy