Gov. Glenn Youngkin 'secretly removed' suicide prevention resources for LGBTQ youth

A lot of people in the media seem to think that Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is being prepped as the GOP's "fallback" candidate in case the Trump and DeSantis campaigns explode. He's done a lot of things for parents with kids in Virginia schools, as he promised on his first day.

Brian Taylor Cohen hosts a podcast called "No Lie," so it must be true.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin secretly removed suicide prevention resources for LGBTQ youth from a state website. He did so after facing a backlash from MAGA influencers telling him to remove the resources.



Jenna Portnoy reports:

The administration of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) quietly took down LGBTQ+ youth resources from a state website after a conservative media outlet questioned the links, records show, building on a pattern of removals derided by public health employees who say their work is being politicized. Within hours of an inquiry from the Daily Wire, a dozen resources, including a live-chat online support group for teens, were removed from the state health department website at the direction of a Cabinet-level agency, according to emails obtained under the state’s open records law. … Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter framed the decision to remove LGBTQ+ youth resources as part of the governor’s emphasis on parents’ rights, a focus that helped him win in 2021 amid politically charged grievances over critical race theory, an academic framework for studying the history of systemic racism that teachers have said is not in Virginia public schools’ curriculum.

“In Virginia, the governor will always reaffirm a parent’s role in their child’s life. Children belong to their parents, not the state,” Porter said in a statement. “The governor supports providing resources that are age appropriate however the government should not facilitate anonymous conversations between adults and children without a parent’s approval. Sexualizing children against a parent’s wishes doesn’t belong on a taxpayer supported website.”

So what we're hearing is the suicide prevention resources were chat rooms where kids could chat with LGBTQ adults anonymously. It sounds like Grindr, but state-sponsored.

Youngkin got rid of government support for chat rooms where adults talked to kids about sex without oversight and without their parents knowledge.



Another Q: In what world are puberty blockers and radical surgery appropriate "suicide prevention"?



Don't forget, you have no choice but to do whatever it takes to transition your child or they'll likely end up killing themselves. That's why it's so important to get those puberty blockers and hormones as soon as possible.

