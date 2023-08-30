NBC News says Ron DeSantis' policies toward the black community are facing new scrutiny

This isn't the first time we've seen this story or even written this post. Gov. Ron DeSantis was booed while trying to make a statement about the three black Dollar General customers who were shot to death by a white supremacist. The NAACP had issued to travel warning to Florida because DeSantis' policies were obviously driven by white supremacy and inspiring white supremacists throughout Florida.

NBC News is taking the baton Wednesday with a piece about how DeSantis' policies toward the black community are facing new scrutiny.

Florida Gov. DeSantis’ policies toward the Black community are facing new scrutiny after a racist shooter killed 3 Black people over the weekend at a Jacksonville Dollar General store, an event the Justice Department is investigating as a hate crime. https://t.co/bangzumbB1 — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 30, 2023

Hey, this was written by Matt Dixon, who's compiled quite a collection of anti-DeSantis pieces.

Florida’s Black community and beyond have been vocally opposed to the DeSantis administration’s focus on wiping out higher education diversity programs, the teaching of institutional racism to public school students, scrutinizing African American history courses and drawing a redistricting map that erased northern Florida’s only Black-performing congressional seat, which included the city of Jacksonville. … “How much can we allow the governor to keep his foot on our neck and not say anything?” said state Sen. Shevrin Jones, a Miami Democrat who is Black. “This is the result of that stuff. It’s not only the result, but it gives individuals who committed this act a hall pass to make it seem like it’s OK.”

"This is the result of that stuff" — DeSantis "scrutinizing African American history courses" led the shooter to kill. Got it.

The Biden administration and the media have teamed up to make DeSantis look racist: Yes, he's wiped out DEI departments and gave a thumbs-down to the College Board's AP African American Studies course. And no, he doesn't think slavery was a good thing.

You people are disgusting. This story is a lie and your timing is evil. — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) August 30, 2023

I’m thinking the corporate media is more responsible for racial strife than the governor. — sebastian (@stoicsebastian) August 30, 2023

You're trying to tie that to DeSantis? Holy shit you guys are terrible. You need to take the "News" out of your title. 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Jim Verdi (@jjverdi) August 30, 2023

Name one policy. One — 100% Ping Wing (@PingWingery) August 30, 2023

NBC out here race baiting. — Denbrokid3.0 (@Rileybooshay) August 30, 2023

There were two mass shootings where three black people died that day.



You heard a whole lot about this one. I'm willing to bet you didn't hear anything at all about the other.



Why do you suppose that is, folks — DimetappBordeauxChambord (@banisheddime) August 30, 2023

Please list these policies. Be specific. — Holly Thornton 🇺🇸 (@beachmamax2) August 30, 2023

Dixon did, right in the opening sentence. He got them all wrong, but he was probably quoting from other anti-DeSantis pieces he's done.

***