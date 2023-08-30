NBC News says Ron DeSantis' policies toward the black community are facing new scrutiny

Rep. James Comer seeks records on Hunter Biden's Air Force Two flights
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on August 30, 2023
AP Photo/John Raoux, File

This isn't the first time we've seen this story or even written this post. Gov. Ron DeSantis was booed while trying to make a statement about the three black Dollar General customers who were shot to death by a white supremacist. The NAACP had issued to travel warning to Florida because DeSantis' policies were obviously driven by white supremacy and inspiring white supremacists throughout Florida.

NBC News is taking the baton Wednesday with a piece about how DeSantis' policies toward the black community are facing new scrutiny.

Hey, this was written by Matt Dixon, who's compiled quite a collection of anti-DeSantis pieces.

Florida’s Black community and beyond have been vocally opposed to the DeSantis administration’s focus on wiping out higher education diversity programs, the teaching of institutional racism to public school students, scrutinizing African American history courses and drawing a redistricting map that erased northern Florida’s only Black-performing congressional seat, which included the city of Jacksonville.

“How much can we allow the governor to keep his foot on our neck and not say anything?” said state Sen. Shevrin Jones, a Miami Democrat who is Black. “This is the result of that stuff. It’s not only the result, but it gives individuals who committed this act a hall pass to make it seem like it’s OK.”

Recommended

Peter Doocy's 'off the top rope' question for KJP did NOT seem to please some WH journos
Doug P.

"This is the result of that stuff" — DeSantis "scrutinizing African American history courses" led the shooter to kill. Got it.

The Biden administration and the media have teamed up to make DeSantis look racist: Yes, he's wiped out DEI departments and gave a thumbs-down to the College Board's AP African American Studies course. And no, he doesn't think slavery was a good thing.

Dixon did, right in the opening sentence. He got them all wrong, but he was probably quoting from other anti-DeSantis pieces he's done.

***

