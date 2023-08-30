Maui's police chief was incident commander at 2017 Las Vegas shooting

This story's about a week old, but it's the first we'd heard of it, so we thought we'd pass it along. USA TODAY did a piece on Maui Police Chief John Pelletier, noting that he's no stranger to tragedy. Years before he had cops barricade the only paved road out of town for people to escape the fire, he was incident commander at the Las Vegas shooting in 2017 that killed 58 people. As you know, no motive was ever released.

The Maui police chief who made disastrous decisions is also the guy who was incident commander at the horrific Las Vegas shooting to which we never got answers https://t.co/3V79w3LHZd — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) August 30, 2023

USA TODAY reports:

Pelletier told a commission considering him for the Maui chief job that his vast experience in policing a large tourist destination while understanding the local community made him a good fit, the Las Vegas Review Journal reported in 2021. He also said responding to the 2017 massacre would make him prepared to handle any situation. He described leading the area command that night as his greatest professional achievement to the commission, according to the outlet. “It took years to build that response. It took years to get that right, but we got that right, and we got our hands around it, and we did something incredible,” he said of the police response at the time. “We took the biggest crime scene, second only to 9/11, and we did everything to mitigate that. We brought a community together. We did something really, really great.”

"Really, really great."

What are the odds? — Michael is muttering (@mlr540) August 30, 2023

I’m guessing policing is perhaps not his primary occupation. — Ol' Dirty Hamster (@oldirtyhamster) August 30, 2023

And they say assassins for hire no longer exist. — Mike Merc (@mikemerc57) August 30, 2023

Not suspicious at all. Nope. — DriveBy Geek 🥃 (@DriveByGeek) August 30, 2023

That just seems way too random — Freddy (@LawDawg_32) August 30, 2023

Known for fabulous coverup artistry👍 — Howard- Remnant of El Elyon🕊️ (@hespr3) August 30, 2023

Can you imagine if your career was basically going to new places to set up stuff like this? I'd ask how he sleeps at night, but maybe he's an actual Satanist and feels comfortable with all of it. — Roger Williams (@PIAccount1) August 30, 2023

I wish I could fuck up my job so badly that I’m punished by being sent to Hawaii (or any other tropical vacation hotspot.) — pirkster (@pirkster_jax) August 30, 2023

Article says his experience with Vegas tragedy made him a good fit.

I don't think you can be more unintentionally sarcastic. — SoOverIt (@anypigslft2) August 30, 2023

USA TODAY skips over the Las Vegas shooting pretty quickly. Who did it and why? Was there a manifesto? How did a guy get that much hardware up to a hotel room unnoticed?

***