Gov. Ron DeSantis lays it out: 'You loot, we shoot'

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on August 30, 2023
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Gov. Ron DeSantis is currently dealing with the fallout of Hurricane Idalia. One thing he doesn't want to see in Florida is looting. As he warns the people of Florida, you never know what you're walking into in this part of Florida.

This editor wishes he knew ASL so he could see how to sign "You loot, we shoot."

Will DeSantis get flak for this comment? Activists are already mad that he passed a bit that lets drivers run down protesters (under very specific conditions).

President Joe Biden did recommend that every American buy a shotgun for use in natural disasters, such as an earthquake.

Good call.

Besides, it's all insured and can be replaced. But DeSantis didn't say kill the looters; he just said to shoot them. Even President Biden wants cops to be trained to shoot suspects in the leg.

***

