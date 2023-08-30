Gov. Ron DeSantis lays it out: 'You loot, we shoot'

Gov. Ron DeSantis is currently dealing with the fallout of Hurricane Idalia. One thing he doesn't want to see in Florida is looting. As he warns the people of Florida, you never know what you're walking into in this part of Florida.

DESANTIS WARNS LOOTERS AFTER #IDALIA: "We are not gonna tolerate any looting in the aftermath."



"You never know what you're walking into [...] This part of Florida - you got a lot of advocates and proponents of the 2nd Amendment [...] 'You loot, we shoot.'" pic.twitter.com/beEzGum7Ba — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) August 30, 2023

Will DeSantis get flak for this comment? Activists are already mad that he passed a bit that lets drivers run down protesters (under very specific conditions).

President Joe Biden did recommend that every American buy a shotgun for use in natural disasters, such as an earthquake.

It's so messed up to loot from your own community after a natural disaster.



The fact that a human life has less value than "stuff", shows how far humanity has to go still 😪 — BenPal (@PalBen86) August 30, 2023

The fact that some people value “stuff” that doesn’t belong to them more than their own life is worse — Allan from MN 🇺🇸 (@aperlb) August 30, 2023

Besides, it's all insured and can be replaced. But DeSantis didn't say kill the looters; he just said to shoot them. Even President Biden wants cops to be trained to shoot suspects in the leg.

